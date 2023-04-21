Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers made a late fourth-quarter run to secure a 102-97 Game 3 win in their first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.

The Nets had a chance to tie the game, trailing 99-97 with just over 10 seconds remaining. Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie drove to the rim for a potential game-tying layup, but was met at the rim by Embiid for the denial.

The block proved to be the game-deciding play as Brooklyn did not score another basket following the block.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The clutch defensive play had Sixers fans on Twitter raving about the star big man’s impact, with many calling for him to take home MVP:

“MVP MVP MVP,” one fan said.

“You don’t see Jokic doing that!” another said.

Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to Joel Embiid’s game-clinching block:

Marcus Zachary @MZErenberger @BleacherReport Imagine thinking going for a lay-up off the glass against Embiid is the move. @BleacherReport Imagine thinking going for a lay-up off the glass against Embiid is the move.

Luka Donut @Luka_Donut @BleacherReport These are the type of plays that make Embiid an ALL-AROUND better player than Jokic. @BleacherReport These are the type of plays that make Embiid an ALL-AROUND better player than Jokic. 🔥

basedmike @based_mike_ @BleacherReport Get that shit out of here @BleacherReport Get that shit out of here

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers take commanding 3-0 over Brooklyn Nets

Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers led by as many as 13 points in the second quarter of Game 3 versus the Brooklyn Nets. However, the Sixers fell behind after getting outscored 35-18 in the third quarter.

Philly was still trailing 96-91 with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. However, the Sixers closed the game on an 11-1 run to secure the victory.

They were led by rising star guard Tyrese Maxey, who finished with 25 points, three rebounds, three assists and five 3-pointers on 58.8% shooting. He made multiple big shots in the final minutes of the game, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 43.8 seconds remaining.

Maxey was forced to step up as a shot creator following the ejection of superstar teammate James Harden late in the third quarter. Harden was ejected for hitting Nets wing Royce O’Neale in the groin area. The star guard finished with 21 points, five rebounds, four assists and three 3-pointers on 53.3% shooting.

Joel Embiid, meanwhile, struggled throughout the night before coming through with his clutch game-saving block. Embiid finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks on 38.5% shooting.

The Nets were led by rising star wing Mikal Bridges, who finished with 26 points, six rebounds, five assists and four 3-pointers on 34.6% shooting. Spencer Dinwiddie added 20 points, three rebounds, seven assists and two steals on 41.7% shooting for Brooklyn.

Following the Sixers’ win, they have now taken a commanding 3-0 lead over the Nets in their first-round series. No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in NBA Playoffs history.

Game 4 will take place on Saturday in Brooklyn, where the Sixers will have a chance to end the series.

Also read: Kevin Durant picks Joel Embiid for MVP - "He was my pick last year, too"

Poll : 0 votes