MVP odds deciding analyst singles out Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray for missing marquee contest vs Steph Curry’s Warriors

As he potentially tries to win a fourth MVP, Nikola Jokic found himself with a rare off night against the Golden State Warriors Monday. Following his absence, one analyst sounded off on how situations like this are hurting the NBA product.

Facing off on national television, this matchup had a chance to feature two squads looking to contend in the Western Conference. However, it ended up leaving fans wanting more as Jokic and Jamal Murray found themselves sidelined. Despite being without their top two players, the Nuggets still managed to pull out a victory over Steph Curry and company.

While on ESPN's Get Up Tuesday, insider Tim Bontemps sounded off on Nikola Jokic being sidelined against the Warriors. The longtime analyst feels it's a bad look for the league and cited how rules were put in place to avoid things like this from happening.

"It's a horrible look for the league, this is why the NBA put in the Player Participation Policy," Bontemps said. "They literally put in rules that said if you're playing a nationally televised game, especially on the road, your stars are supposed to play."

Bontemps has some sway when it comes to the MVP race and odds, as he does his "straw polls" to guage which way people around the league are swaying.

Jokic was on the injury report and listed as questionable due to elbow and ankle injuries before being scratched before tip-off. It was just the seventh time he's missed a game this season and his first absence since January 15th.

Magic Johnson dubs Nikola Jokic the best player in basketball

When it comes to the best player in the league debate, Nikola Jokic is often one of the first names mentioned. According to one NBA legend, he doesn't even think it's close.

On Monday, Magic Johnson joined his old LA Lakers teammate Byron Scott on his Byron Scott's Fast Break podcast. Jokic ended up coming up during the episode, as the two discussed how he has changed the center position with his unique combonation of size and skill.

While talking about the Denver Nuggets star, Johnson confidently stated that Nikola Jokic is the best player in basketball right now.

"Best player in basketball right now," Johnson said of Jokic. "And he reads situations and defenses well. His basketball IQ is off the charts."

After the five-year run he's put together, it's hard to argue that any player belongs over Jokic in this debate. Fresh off winning his third MVP in four years, the superstar center has managed to take his game to new heights. On the season, Jokic is averaging 29.1 points, 12.8 rebounds and 10.3 assists.

Seeing that he is one of the greatest players in the history of the sport, Jokic receiving this praise from Johnson is noteworthy. It's also not surprising to see him be a fan of his game, as the two have some similarities as jumbo-sized playmakers with legendary levels of IQ.

