Joel Embiid has proven how great of a player he's been by proving his greatness and winning the MVP award for this season. However, Embiid has predicted that this day will come back in 2014, when he hasn't played a single game for the Philadelpha 76ers, or the NBA, for that matter.

Prior to Game 2 against the Boston Celtics, the NBA announced that Embiid won the Most Valuable Player award for this season. After posting a historic statline of 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists while shooting 54.8% from the field and 33% from beyond the arc, the league gave him the award after getting tons of first-place votes.

After digging through the All-Star center's social media activity in the past, it was revealed that he predicted what would happen to him. Back when he was a rookie for the Sixers, Embiid posted a photo of a ranking where he was in the number one spot, followed by some of the best players of the league at the time.

At the time, the six-time All-Star knew that he was bound to be a great player and confidently speculated his place in the league. Embiid even posted the image with an interesting caption.

"MVP rankings in a couple years," Embiid wrote.

It's been a long time coming for one of the league's best big men. Embiid has displayed an incredible talent on the floor for the past seasons and have been outplayed by Nikola Jokic in the MVP voting. For the past two seasons, Jokic bested the Cameroonian center in a ton of ways and have won the MVP award in back-to-back seasons.

Earlier today, it was reported that Embiid might sit out Game 3 of their bout against the Celtics due to a right ankle sprain. He tried to play through with it last night, but it ended badly and Philly lost to Boston terribly.

Charles Barkley didn't like that Joel Embiid played in Game 2

Joel Embiid tried his best to be the leader his team needed him to be by playing last night. However, after an embarrassing game where he displayed 15 points, three rebounds and five blocks, it's evident that the big man isn't fully prepared. NBA legend charles Barkley didn't like the fact that Embiid tried to play and gave his reasoning following the Sixers' 34-point loss.

"I do not like the fact that he [Embiid] was in there for a couple of reasons... I think James [Harden] plays differently when Joel's out there. In my opinion. he's [Embiid] got a mental block. He's not nearly as aggressive. I mean, it was night and day from Game 1 to Game 2." Barkley said.

