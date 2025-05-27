MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander cherises dream-come-true moment of playing against his cousin Nickeil Alexander-Walker in the playoffs

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his cousin Nickeil Alexander-Walker are facing off for the first time in a playoff series as the OKC Thunder leads the Minnesota Timberwolves 3-1 in the Western Conference finals. The two were close growing up and have also played for Team Canada in international competitions.

After the Thunder’s Game 4 win, where Alexander-Walker broke out for the Timberwolves, Gilgeous-Alexander expressed how proud far they have come as cousins.

“At this stage, going against each other for what it felt like half a game tonight, was super fun. He got the better of me sometimes, and I got the better of him. Stuff we've dreamt about for our whole lives. It’s crazy that it has come to fruition,” said the Thunder superstar and reigning MVP Gilgeous-Alexander.

Alexander-Walker topped the scoring for the Timberwolves with 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the field. He also made five of his eight three-pointers, four rebounds, six assists, and two steals in the game, while being the primary defender for both Gilgeous-Alexander and co-star Jalen Williams.

However, it was not enough as Gilgeous-Alexander dropped 40 points, nine rebounds, and 10 assists to lead the Thunder to the grindout Game 4 win in Minnesota.

After seeing Alexander-Walker impress on both ends of the floor, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander praised his cousin and believed there are more such games in him in the foreseeable future.

“He was really good tonight. It felt like he barely missed,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “The kind of night he had tonight, like he is very capable of doing that every night. It's just a matter of time before he blows.”

The series now shifts to OKC for Game 5 as the Thunder is now one win away from their first NBA Finals appearance since 2012.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes feelings known about boos in Minnesota

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander received boos from the Timberwolves crowd throughout Game 4. While it did not affect how he played in the game, Gilgeous-Alexander expressed his feelings about being a villain in Minnesota.

“It’s super fun. It’s pretty up there with being at home… It’s your job to go out there and play basketball and kinda shut them up,” he said.

Gilgeous-Alexander shot 13-of-30 from the field, and 12-of-14 from the free throw line to steer the Thunder to a 3-1 lead, despite the constant heckling he received from Timberwolves fans.

With the series moving back to OKC for Game 5, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is expected to be celebrated, especially if the Thunder wrap up the West finals series on their home court.

