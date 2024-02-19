“MVP in a zero competitive game“: NBA fans sound off on Damian Lillard getting booed despite matching Michael Jordan

Damian Lillard exploded for 39 points to help the Eastern Conference blow out the West 211-186 in the All-Star matchup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Sunday. His performance saw him getting awarded MVP of the All-Star game, and in the process, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar joined Michael Jordan to win MVP and another contest during the All-Star Weekend. The Chicago Bulls legend won the Dunk Contest and later MVP in 1988, and now Lillard has matched that record by winning the three-point contest and the NBA All-Star MVP.

However, fans were not impressed and one of them booed the guard despite his feat, saying:

"Lol. 3 three-point contest is fine but it isn’t elite to get an MVP in a zero-competitive game. So * should be next to that MVP. Also naming it the Kobe Bryant trophy is not honoring Kobe in the least."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

More fan responses trickled in.

NBA fans weren't too keen with Damian Lillard winning NBA All-Star MVP

Damian Lillard, Saturday night’s 3-point champion, was voted MVP against the West. Counting his extensive 3's from the Saturday contest, the 33-year-old made 57 of his shots from beyond the arc this weekend, including 11 on Sunday. The game’s leading scorer was the West’s Karl-Anthony Towns, who notched up 50 points in the loss.

[This story is developing]