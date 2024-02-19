  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Damian Lillard
  • “MVP in a zero competitive game“: NBA fans sound off on Damian Lillard getting booed despite matching Michael Jordan

“MVP in a zero competitive game“: NBA fans sound off on Damian Lillard getting booed despite matching Michael Jordan

By Aharon Abhishek
Modified Feb 19, 2024 04:30 GMT
2024 NBA All-Star Game
NBA fans sound off on Damian Lillard getting booed despite matching Michael Jordan

Damian Lillard exploded for 39 points to help the Eastern Conference blow out the West 211-186 in the All-Star matchup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Sunday. His performance saw him getting awarded MVP of the All-Star game, and in the process, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar joined Michael Jordan to win MVP and another contest during the All-Star Weekend. The Chicago Bulls legend won the Dunk Contest and later MVP in 1988, and now Lillard has matched that record by winning the three-point contest and the NBA All-Star MVP.

However, fans were not impressed and one of them booed the guard despite his feat, saying:

"Lol. 3 three-point contest is fine but it isn’t elite to get an MVP in a zero-competitive game. So * should be next to that MVP. Also naming it the Kobe Bryant trophy is not honoring Kobe in the least."

More fan responses trickled in.

NBA fans weren't too keen with Damian Lillard winning NBA All-Star MVP
NBA fans weren't too keen with Damian Lillard winning NBA All-Star MVP

Damian Lillard, Saturday night’s 3-point champion, was voted MVP against the West. Counting his extensive 3's from the Saturday contest, the 33-year-old made 57 of his shots from beyond the arc this weekend, including 11 on Sunday. The game’s leading scorer was the West’s Karl-Anthony Towns, who notched up 50 points in the loss.

[This story is developing]

Quick Links

Edited by Parag Jain
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...