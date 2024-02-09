“My a** does not dance”: Xavier Tillman’s wife Tamia & Ja Morant’s ex-girlfriend KK Dixon dance it out with daughters on TikTok

Xavier Tillman's four years with the Memphis Grizzlies has seen he and his wife Tamia make some strong connections within the community. Although he has now been traded to Boston, where he and the Celtics will look to win an NBA title, it's clear that he and his family still have strong ties to those who they became close to in Memphis.

In a recent post on Instagram, prior to sharing several posts regarding his move to Boston, Tillman's wife showed a video of herself and her kids dancing. Alongside them was KK Dixon, the ex-girlfriend of Ja Morant, who was also seen performing the dance.

Alongside the story post, which was originally made by KK Dixon before being reposted by Xavier Tillman's wife, Tamia, the newly-traded Celtics player's spouse wrote:

"They know I love them bc my a** does not dance and they got me making tik toks"

At the time of publication, the story post, which was posted on Feb. 8, is set to expire in less than five hours, meaning that it may not be available for viewing. In lieu of including the video, given that Instagram stories cannot be embeded, check out a screenshot below.

@TamiaTillman_ Instagram

Looking at the impact of Xavier Tillman's trade based on his wife's Instagram story posts

While Xavier Tillman's trade from Memphis to the Boston Celtics certainly shook up the league by bolstering the Celtics roster, it also highlighted his ties to Memphis. As previously stated, Tillman's time in Memphis saw him establish roots from the time he entered the league.

Given that, his departure from the Grizzlies seems to be hitting his family hard. In addition to seeing Ja Morant's ex-girlfriend in the post above, Tillman's wife posted several other photos with heartfelt well-wishes as Tillman begins his new chapter in Boston.

In the follow-up story post after the TikTok dance, Xavier Tillman's wife shared a post from Tyus Jones' wife Carrie. In it, Carrie Jones showed pictures of her son and Xavier Tillman's son sitting side-by-side watching their dads play.

In a follow-up, Tamia Tillman shared a heartfelt post from her husband, where he thanked Memphis for allowing him to meet some lifelong friends. In the post, the newly-minted Boston Celtics player wrote:

"Thank you Memphis! You’ve allowed me to meet some life long friends! You’ve shown me what it means to have pride for the city you play for! You showed me what unconditional love is! I am forever Grateful to be apart of the Memphis Grizzlies"

Despite the surprising trade, Tillman will now set his sights on winning a title with the Boston Celtics, who currently have the best record in the NBA.

