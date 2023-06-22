"My ACL hurts watching this"- NBA Fans react to the return of the infamous 'SlamBall' league

Now that the 2022-23 NBA season has come to a close, basketball fans are left with very few options to watch on TV or on any other platform. However, it seems like that won't be an issue any longer now that the SlamBall league is returning to the sports scene after nearly 20 years.

SlamBall initially aired on The National Network before moving to Spike TV where the sport became widely recognized. After two seasons of airing from 2002-2003, the founder of the sport, Mason Gordon, found himself in a disagreement with the TV network, which led to the cancellation of the show. SlamBall returned briefly in 2008 before getting disbanded once again.

The NBA fans aren't exactly thrilled with the news of the league making a comeback. Here's what some fans had to say on social media:

@YoungPiccasso tweeted: "My acl hurts watching this."

@InAbysss tweeted: "This isn’t breaking news for basketball."

@BinAffleck_ tweeted: "We will not be watching."

How different is SlamBall compared to NBA standards?

SlamBall is a dynamic sport that bears similarities to NBA basketball but incorporates several notable variations. The playing court is equipped with four large trampolines, one on each corner, and features a net on both ends. Certain areas of the floor allow for blocks and collisions.

To accommodate this, the court is surrounded by boards reminiscent of those found in hockey rinks. Similar to hockey, teams in SlamBall can make unlimited substitutions for the four active players on the court. Games are composed of four quarters, each lasting five minutes, resulting in a total game time of 20 minutes.

In SlamBall, three distinct positions define the roles of players on the court. The handler position operates as a point guard, responsible for orchestrating plays and ball distribution. The gunner serves as the primary scorer, aiming to put points on the board for the team. Finally, the stopper position specializes in defense, aiming to disrupt the opposing team's offensive efforts.

Regarding the scoring system, SlamBall employs various methods to award points. If a player successfully throws the ball through the hoop without any offensive player making contact with it, the team earns two points. Slam dunks, which showcase athleticism and excitement, are worth three points.

Additionally, shots taken from beyond the three-point arc also result in three points being awarded to the scoring team. Essentially, the three-point jump shot is the closest thing that applies to NBA standards. Other than that, SlamBall could be seen as a more reckless form of basketball that puts players at high risk for injuries.

