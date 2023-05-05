"My bad, my bad" - Stephen A. Smith apologizes to LeBron James after saying he will take him off his Mt. Rushmore

Stephen A. Smith questioned LeBron James' spot on the NBA's Mt. Rushmore if Steph Curry wins a fifth championship this year. The two modern-day legends are battling it out in the conference semis this year, prompting a debate about the impact on their legacies depending on the result of this series.

Here's what Smith said on ESPN's 'NBA Countdown' show:

"If Steph Curry wins a 5th title and we start talking about some of the greatest ever… I'm sorry, it's a discussion with him and who needs to be removed from the Mount Rushmore even if that conversation involves LeBron [James]."

Smith's comments came before the LA Lakers-Golden State Warriors conference semis Game 2. However, Smith quickly withdrew his statement after seeing LeBron James go off in the first half of the contest.

LeBron had 21 points across the opening two quarters for the Lakers on 9-of-13 shooting.

Here's what Stephen A. Smith said after seeing that offensive clinic from LeBron (via Lakers Daily):

"My bad, my bad"

LeBron James and Steph Curry are level with four championship rings apiece. James has done it with different teams, while Curry has won all four with the Warriors. Three of those titles have come against James' Cleveland Cavaliers.

Meanwhile, James has one Finals win over Curry. He helped the Cavaliers erase a 1-3 deficit in 2016, leading them to a historic win over the 73-9 Warriors team. The two superstars stand in each other's path to another championship in what could be their final meeting in the postseason.

Steph Curry's Warriors decimate LeBron James and the Lakers in Game 2

The LA Lakers took a 1-0 lead in their conference semis against the Golden State Warriors following a 117-112 win in Game 1. However, the Warriors bounced back with a dominant effort in Thursday's Game 2 contest, scripting a 127-120 win.

Klay Thompson dropped 30 points in 31 minutes, while Steph Curry finished with 20 points and 12 assists to guide the defending champs to a 27-point win. The Warriors trailed by seven after the end of the first quarter but outscored the Lakers 41- 23 in the second and never looked back.

They limited Anthony Davis to only two points in the first half and nine in the third. Meanwhile, LeBron James had only two points in the third before Darvin Ham benched his two superstars with the Lakers down by 30.

The Golden State Warriors made significant adjustments to their game plan by drawing out Anthony Davis in pick-and-roll action creating open lanes to the rim. They also continued their hot shooting, knocking down 21 three-pointers for the second straight game.

The LA Lakers limited Steph Curry from making more attempts, forcing him to play as a facilitator. Curry dug into his point guard skill set and dished out 12 dimes, excellently navigating the defensive schemes the Lakers threw at him.

Nevertheless, LeBron James and the Lakers will be happy to head home with the series tied 1-1, taking away the Dubs' homecourt advantage. They went unbeaten at the Crypto.com Arena in the opening round series and would hope to maintain that streak against the Warriors, looking to come out with a 3-1 lead in the series.

