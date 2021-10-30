"My body hasn't felt the same" - Jaylen Brown reflects on the after-effects of COVID and how it has impacted his performances for Boston Celtics

It was unclear if Boston Celtics All-Star guard Jaylen Brown would be available on opening night versus the New York Knicks. Brown tested positive for COVID-19 on October 8th, just eleven days before the start of the season. He did end up playing, dropping 46 points in 46 minutes in a double-overtime thriller.

Since then, Brown has not looked the same, averaging 17.8 points and shooting 41% from the field, and a dismal 22% from three. Brown did sit out the first back-to-back game and dropped 30 points in the second half of the back-to-back.

Today, October 26th, Jaylen Brown took to the media to talk about how his body has been affected by COVID-19. Even after the illness has passed through his system, Brown mentioned he didn't feel the same way. He said:

"I haven't felt like Jaylen out there every single game...Running up and down the court unimpeded is what I'm focused on. My body hasn’t felt the same.”

The Celtics have started the season off slowly, going 2-3. Brown will be a crucial part of the team if they want to make a deep playoff run with their two young stars.

Jaylen Brown can learn from teammate Jayson Tatum

Boston Celtics All-Star duo Jayson Tatum #0 (left) and Jaylen Brown #7 (right)

During the beginning of last season, Jaylen Brown’s co-star Jayson Tatum tested positive for COVID-19. Tatum came out saying that he had difficulty breathing and would have to use an inhaler before games.

After a win over the Denver Nuggets last season, Tatum told reporters:

"Just running up and down the court a few times, it's easier to get out of breath or tired a lot faster. I've noticed that since I've had COVID. It's just something I'm working on.”

Tatum finished the season strong, averaged 26.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game while shooting 46% from the field and 39% from three.

Brown can learn from what Tatum did to help himself get back on track, maybe quicker than others. Brown has a teammate who went through this last season, and perhaps he can use Tatum’s experience.

Last season Jaylen Brown averaged 24.7 points, six rebounds, 3.4 assists, on 48% from the field and 40% from three. These were all career highs from Brown, other than rebounding, which earned him an All-Star selection.

Brown proved to be an excellent player last season, and hopefully, soon, he can start to feel like himself again to capitalize on his development.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar