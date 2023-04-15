Create

"My boy fight wolverine in traffic or what?" - Fans troll Nic Claxton's frayed fit for Game 1 against Sixers

By Evan Bell
Modified Apr 15, 2023 17:15 GMT
Brooklyn Nets Media Day
Fans troll Nic Claxton's frayed fit for Game 1

With Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs preparing to tip off Saturday morning, Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton has drawn some attention for his choice of outfit. While NBA fans are certainly no strangers to some outlandish fits, Claxton's frayed shirt left fans wondering just what the heck he was thinking.

After photos of him arriving at the Wells Fargo Center were posted online, fans were quick to provide some hilarious reactions.

Nic Claxton's fit to Game 1 of Nets-Sixers 😳 Thoughts? https://t.co/uJkKUUJqjY
@ClutchPointsApp My boy fight wolverine in traffic or what?
@ClutchPointsApp @SixersNationCP Vibe https://t.co/8YXUgBXIju
@ClutchPointsApp Incoming masterclass https://t.co/zoTPSTZysK
@ClutchPointsApp Why does anyone care about this type of stuff?
@ClutchPointsApp Did they capture the animal that mauled him???
@ClutchPointsApp Bro feelin zesty before the game but this series gonna be interesting
@ClutchPointsApp Westbrook can pull this off
@ClutchPointsApp Nets losing by 30
@ClutchPointsApp Adam silver can fix this
@ClutchPointsApp Yeah they getting swept
@ClutchPointsApp Philly by 30
@ClutchPointsApp https://t.co/otvYWFsHpc
@ClutchPointsApp Platinum Rapper in 2023
@ClutchPointsApp Nets 1-0 then
@ClutchPointsApp https://t.co/CWcH1yUI70

Previewing the Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers matchup

The matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers is expected to produce some fireworks. With Joel Embiid fresh off a strong MVP campaign, the expectation is that he and James Harden will look to make a deep playoff run.

On the flip side, the Brooklyn Nets have proven that even after trading Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, they're still an extremely competitive team. With Spencer Dinwiddie, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Nic Claxton, the team is eager to prove that they can compete with the best.

Phoenix Suns v Brooklyn Nets
Phoenix Suns v Brooklyn Nets

Ahead of the matchup, the Philadelphia 76ers are overwhelming -390 favorites per FanDuel Sportsbook, while the Brooklyn Nets are +310 underdogs.

In this regular season, the Philadelphia 76ers picked up a big 3-0 series win over the Brooklyn Nets, giving them plenty of confidence heading into the playoff series.

Whether or not their regular-season success translates to a big playoff win, only time will tell.

