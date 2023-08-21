"My boy went crazy today": Anthony Edwards hypes up his 'light skin' partner Tyrese Haliburton after Team USA victory

Anthony Edwards showed nothing but love for his teammate Tyrese Haliburton as he was one of the key players in Team USA's most recent victory against Germany in the 2023 FIBA World Cup tune-up games. Haliburton suddenly came alive in the second half as Team USA nearly tasted their first defeat with a 16-point deficit in the third quarter.

Haliburton rallied his team back into the game, while Anthony Edwards sealed the deal with some clutch plays in the latter part of the game. After a thrilling victory against Germany, Edwards hyped Haliburton up on his Instagram stories.

“I hope y’all listening," Edwards said. "If he go right, he’s side stepping… My boy went crazy today.”

Tyrese Haliburton in Anthony Edwards' Instagram stories

Can Anthony Edwards help Team USA notch another gold medal?

2023 FIBA World Cup - USA Men's National Team v Puerto Rico

This year's Team USA looks promising, with some of the best young players in the NBA today. The roster has talented guys like Brandon Ingram, Tyrese Haliburton, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jalen Brunson. Another guy teams should be looking out for is Anthony Edwards. While Edwards is still technically a budding star in the NBA, he's already proven himself to be a force to be reckoned with.

Edwards was named to his first All-Star season last year, wherein he averaged 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals in the regular season. Without question, he still has a lot to prove in the league, considering his inexperience and lack of playoff success. However, representing Team USA will surely give him all the experience and credentials he needs, especially if they win a gold medal.

Looking at the USA Basketball Showcase alone, Team USA went undefeated in a total of five tune-up games. Although Germany proved to be a threat to the Americans, they still came through with a much-needed victory on Sunday night. One of the X-factors in that game was none other than Edwards, who put up a game-high 34 points in the tune-up games.

Given how the "Antman" has stepped up and helped rally his team to victory, it's possible that Edwards will prove to be one of the key players in Team USA's road to gold in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

