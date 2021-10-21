"My breathing felt irregular" - Jaylen Brown on first game back for Boston Celtics after recovering from COVID-19

Jaylen Brown has shaken off all the fitness concerns that surrounded him after he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. He picked up right where he left off last season with a stunning 46-point performance in the Boston Celtics' loss to the New York Knicks in their season opener.

Brown was expected to be on a minute restriction but played an astonishing 46 minutes in Wednesday's double-overtime thriller. His performance was a huge positive for the Celtics despite their loss as he is a key component in their playoff ambitions and future plans.

However, it would be wise on the part of Boston Celtics management to decrease his workload in the upcoming games as he attains complete fitness.

In his post-match interview, Jaylen Brown spoke about his condition while playing and revealed that his breathing was irregular. Here is what he had to say:

"My breathing felt irregular, but fine for the most part. Toward the end, I could feel my heart beating through my chest … The adrenaline kind of took over."

Boston Celtics @celtics Jaylen: "My breathing felt irregular, but fine for the most part. Toward the end, I could feel my heart beating through my chest … The adrenaline kind of took over." Jaylen: "My breathing felt irregular, but fine for the most part. Toward the end, I could feel my heart beating through my chest … The adrenaline kind of took over."

The Boston Celtics will hope Jaylen Brown makes a complete recovery after Wednesday's taxing game. Brown will have some heavy lifting to do after the departure of Kemba Walker, as he is the Celtics' only scoring option apart from Jayson Tatum.

Can Jaylen Brown guide the Boston Celtics to a deep post-season run?

Jaylen Brown attempts to steal the ball against the New York Knicks' Julius Randle

Jaylen Brown came out all guns blazing in the Boston Celtics' season opener against the New York Knicks. He scored 46 points, grabbed nine boards and dished out six assists to go along with three steals and a block. He also shot 57.1% from the perimeter.

StatMuse @statmuse Jaylen Brown career-high night.46 PTS

9 REB

6 AST

16-30 FG

8-14 3PThat’s the most points ever by a Celtic in a season opener. Jaylen Brown career-high night.46 PTS

9 REB

6 AST

16-30 FG

8-14 3PThat’s the most points ever by a Celtic in a season opener. https://t.co/ihRzVlwQjZ

With the Celtics looking to make a deep playoff run in a competitive Eastern Conference, Brown will have to recreate some of this magic to see his team through.

Also Read

However, both Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics management will have to be careful about how they handle his minutes. The franchise will not want him to be burnt out, especially since he is a key part of their renewed playoff hopes this season.

With a healthy Brown and an in-form Jayson Tatum, the Celtics could likely make the Eastern Conference semi-finals this season.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh

LIVE POLL Q. Can Jaylen Brown guide the Celtics to an Eastern Conference Semi Finals? Yes No 0 votes so far