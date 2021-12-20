"My brother from another fr fr!!!" - LeBron James evokes nostalgia in LA Lakers fans as he shares a picture with Alex Caruso

Following the LA Lakers' 110-115 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night, LeBron James showed love for former Lakers teammate Alex Caruso on his Instagram story.

The two shared a very close bond within the LA Lakers family. Spending three seasons together as teammates, Alex Caruso played a pivotal role in the Lakers' championship success in the 2019-20 season.

Following the 2020-21 season, Caruso was signed by the Chicago Bulls in free agency. Although LeBron James and Alex Caruso now see each other on opposite sides of the floor, James continues to show love and give respect to Caruso, who happens to wear the same No.6 jersey as The King.

With both players putting on solid performances in Sunday night's game, the Chicago Bulls walked away with a win and a series sweep over the LA Lakers.

Alex Caruso's importance to LeBron James and the LA Lakers

Alex Caruso helps LeBron James up at the 2020 NBA Finals

Alex Caruso was a fan favorite in the LA Lakers uniform. One of the most inspiring stories to follow, Caruso's rise through the ranks of the league won the hearts of many and his efforts made him one of the best teammates in the side.

Caruso had become one of the most reliable players in the LA Lakers team. Whether it was starting or coming off the bench, the hustle brought by Caruso in every game gained the attention of LeBron James early.

Although Caruso showed little upside as a scorer, the "Carushow" was a highlight reel featuring defense. As one of the best on-ball defenders in the game, Caruso's contributions to the LA Lakers' success went far beyond the stat sheet.

Having players on the roster who can contribute by doing the dirty work is essential to any team that aspires to win a championship.

With Caruso on the roster, LeBron had an extremely reliable player available to him. This just adds to the fantastic chemistry that LeBron James shared with Caruso on and off the floor.

Following an early playoff exit and a roster overhaul, the LA Lakers and Alex Caruso parted ways. In a move that was poorly received by most fans in the Lakers community, the breakdown of the relationship regarding the terms of Caruso's contract forced the guard to join the Chicago Bulls.

Since joining the Bulls, Caruso has continued to display his value as a player to any contender. Putting his defense on display as usual, the "Carushow" has also become a reliable three-point shooter and backup playmaker for the Bulls.

