"My brother returning to the court has me going down memory lane" - Steph Curry on Klay Thompson's return

Golden State Warriors superstar Klay Thompson is all set to make his return to the basketball court after being forced out of action for nearly two and a half years. His comeback is set to take place at the Chase Center on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Klay Thompson's absence has been tough on the Warriors, with the team missing a consistent shooting guard presence alongside Curry. However, Thompson's return is perfectly timed and is expected to breathe new life into the team as they begin to look ahead to the playoffs.

Curry and Thompson share a special bond and there is no doubt that if anyone is excited at the prospect of Thompson's return, it's Steph. So much so, in fact, that Curry took to his Twitter account to share his excitement about Thompson's return with fans. He even went as far as to give the occasion a special name, "#KlayDay":

"My brother returning to the court has me going down memory lane... let me hear your favorite @KlayThompson memories #KlayDay"

Thompson and Curry are widely regarded as one of the best shooting backcourts in the history of the NBA. The two have an unparalleled ability to shoot the ball at a high efficiency from almost anywhere on the court. But with Klay injured, it was Stephen Curry who was automatically responsible for carrying the Warriors offense.

Stephen Curry and the entire Warriors fanbase have been anxiously counting days until Thompson is back on the court. With the moment finally upon us, it is certainly going to be a big night for Klay Thompson and his team, both of whom have shown immense patience in the lead up to his return.

Are Golden State Warriors favourites to win NBA championship with Klay Thompson's return?

Houston Rockets v Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have been a team on a mission this season. They started with a stunning record and have seemingly maintained their brilliance, helping themselves to a 29-8 record.

Stephen Curry has played like a franchise-player for Golden State, although he has seen a dip in form recently, his numbers have remained exceptional. The 33-year-old averages 26.8 PPG, 5.3 RPG and 6.1 APG in 35 appearances. His performances are one of the main reasons the Warriors find themselves in the top two of the Western Conference.

Many other players have contributed to the team this season. Jordan Poole, Draymond Green, Gary Payton II and Andrew Wiggins all showed up for the team when it mattered the most. These names have been a great help for the Warriors in maintaining their solidity this term and with championship aspirations blooming, everyone will have to keep delivering.

The fact that the team has performed this well without the likes of Klay Thompson and James Wiseman remains a shock to many. However, the next man up mentality seems to be the driving force for the Warriors.

The team is expected to make a significant impact once the two aforementioned players return. Thompson's ability to shoot, coupled with his defensive prowess, will remove some of the burden from Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. While James Wiseman's size is what the Warriors have been missing down low, they will certainly welcome his imposing presence on either side of the ball.

With the return of both these players, Golden State should then have all of its pieces back, which will undoubtedly be a huge boost for them. However, teams around the league will be on notice as the Warriors are beginning to look like championship favorites heading into the postseason.

