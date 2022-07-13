"My comments on 'The Shop' regarding Brittney Griner wasn't knocking our beautiful country" - LeBron James defends his controversial remarks about U.S.A. in relation to Brittney Griner situation

LeBron James is back in the headlines after he made some controversial remarks about Brittney Griner and the United States of America. After receiving backlash for the same, James had to release a statement clarifying his comments made in the trailer for the latest episode of "The Shop."

"The King" was very critical of the U.S. government's efforts to bring back WNBA star Griner. James discussed Griner's situation in Russia on "The Shop."

"Now, how can she feel like America has her back?" James said. "I would be feeling like, 'Do I even wanna go back to America?'"

You can watch the trailer for the episode below:

The LA Lakers superstar appeared to be only speaking his mind about the situation. James cannot help but feel for Griner, who has been detained in Russia since February 17. The NBA and WNBA have increased their efforts in raising awareness about it.

James' comments have now caused backlash, and he had to release a statement. The four-time champion said that he was not criticizing the U.S. government but only saying what Griner could be thinking.

"My comments on 'The Shop' regarding Brittney Griner wasn't knocking our beautiful country," James wrote. "I was simply saying how she's probably feeling emotionally along with so many other emotions, thoughts, etc inside that cage she's been in for over 100+ days! Long story short #BringHerHome."

Season 5 Episode 5 of "The Shop" will premiere on Friday, July 15 at 12 pm ET on Uninterrupted's YouTube account. The episode's special guests include American artist Rashid Johnson, Oscar-winner Daniel Kaluuya and Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

Phoenix Mercury coach comments on Brittney Griner and LeBron James

LeBron James (left) and Brittney Griner (Photo: VIBE.com)

Phoenix Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard made some comments about LeBron James and Brittney Griner last week.

Nygaard wondered what the US government would do if it was James who got detained instead of Griner. She claimed that if "The King" was detained, an NBA star and a straight man, he would be coming home in no time.

"If it was Lebron, he'd be home, right? Nygaard said. "It's a statement about the value of women. It's a statement about the value of a black person. It's a statement about the value of a gay person. All of those things. We know it, and so that's what hurts a little more."

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 @sportingnews Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard says Brittney Griner's detainment in Russia would be resolved "if it was LeBron." Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard says Brittney Griner's detainment in Russia would be resolved "if it was LeBron." https://t.co/ANZvCRyG5E

Griner was arrested in a Russian airport on Feb. 17 for possessing hashish oil. She went to Russia to join UMMC Ekaterinburg during the WNBA offseason. Her trial began on July 1, and she could be sentenced to up to ten years in prison if convicted.

The WNBA star recently pleaded guilty to the drug charges, per Reuters. Her sentencing is expected to be some time in August.

"I'd like to plead guilty, your honour," Griner said. But there was no intent. I didn't want to break the law."

