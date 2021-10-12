“My confidence is really high right now”: Boston Celtics’ Romeo Langford upbeat about his 2021-22 NBA preseason performances

Romeo Langford has shown that he can have a role on this Boston Celtics team that hopes to be a competitive playoff team this season with two impressive preseason performances. Going into his third season in the NBA, Langford has looked more confident on the court, and the Celtics hope that he can continue into this trend into the regular season.

Romeo Langford is just 21 years old and was drafted 14th overall by the Boston Celtics in the 2019 NBA Draft. Langford was a raw offensive prospect with high potential, being a one-and-done freshman out of Indiana. In his two seasons in the NBA, he has spent time bouncing between the Celtics' G-League affiliate and the Celtics.

Boston Celtics @celtics In our 113-111 victory over the Raptors, Romeo Langford made the most of his opportunity as a starter. In our 113-111 victory over the Raptors, Romeo Langford made the most of his opportunity as a starter. https://t.co/W5Co1iXSMW

After shooting 5-6 from the field and 3-4 from three, Jay King of The Athletic reported that Lanford’s confidence is up and he has been putting in the work to improve.

“My confidence is high right now,” Langford said. “I put so much work in since Day 1, and now my workouts isn’t necessarily about the shot itself, it’s just about getting reps in and then doing the things during the workouts and translating them to the game. Like tonight, just getting my confidence by just shooting and getting reps in. It just feels good.”

Romeo Langford’s visible improvements

Boston Celtics guard Romeo Langford #9 dunking in the 2021 NBA Summer League

In the last two seasons for the Boston Celtics, Romeo Langford only played in 50 games. This makes sense given his age, Langford's raw ability and depth at the wing position for the Celtics.

In those 50 games, Langford only averaged 13.1 minutes with just 2.7 points. On top of that, his biggest issue was his overall shooting, shooting 35% from the field and 22% from three. If Langford can find a more consistent shot, he could play his way into more minutes.

At the end of last season, with Jaylen Brown suffering a wrist injury ending his season early, Langford had more opportunities. In the final regular-season game for the Celtics, Langford scored 14 points while shooting 45% from the field. In Game 5 in the first round of the playoffs, Langford played 37 minutes, scoring 17 points, shooting 58% from the field and 43% from three.

Romeo Langford took these solid late-season shooting performances and continued his improvement in the offseason. Langford averaged 11 points in the Summer League, shooting 44% from the field and 39% from three. It seems like Langford has kept his shooting development going, scoring 20 points and shooting 5-6 from behind the arc in 39 minutes over two preseason games.

With it still being early in the preseason, it is unclear what role Romeo Langford will play for the Boston Celtics in the upcoming season. However, if he keeps shooting the way he has been, Langford could be a key piece for the Celtics off the bench or step into a role in case of an injury.

