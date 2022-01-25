“My cousin died the game I forgot my shorts in Oklahoma”- Michael Beasley revisits a low point in his career while he played for the LA Lakers

Michael Beasley was considered one of the most talented players in the draft class of 2008. However, the former second overall pick didn't live up to his potential and now finds himself without a team in the NBA. The 33-year-old has had plenty of low points in his career, but his joyous attitude seems to distract people from how he truly feels within.

In an interview with Hoops Hype, Beasley spoke about an incident during his time with the Los Angeles Lakers where he forgot to wear his in-game shorts. Although the whole world thought it was funny, Michael Beasley revealed that he was dealing with a lot of emotional turmoil and was hurt that everyone was laughing at this. Speaking about it, he said:

"Off the court, my mom died when I was playing for the Lakers. I fought through that, and I came back. My cousin died the game I forgot my shorts in Oklahoma. I was battling that day, trying to fight through it. I wanted to go to the funeral, but I was already gone when my mom died."

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob All-time Michael Beasley moment. Goes to scorer’s table to check in, denied because he’s wearing wrong shorts. All-time Michael Beasley moment. Goes to scorer’s table to check in, denied because he’s wearing wrong shorts. https://t.co/naGxnQXqgM

Beasley continued:

"I just wanted to be there for the team, and the whole world just laughed at me. My whole career, I’ve never been given a chance to show who I really am, how I can really play, show that I can really win and be somebody. The whole world laughed at me. It hurt my feelings. I’m not going to lie."

Michael Beasley has played for seven teams in the NBA, but the lack of minutes hindered his growth as a player. The 33-year-old fought battles outside the court as well, watching his mom fight cancer. Despite all that, Beasley kept playing like a true hooper with whatever time he got in the league. When asked how he feels about his career, the 2009 NBA All-Rookie first-team player replied by saying:

"Honestly speaking, I think people don’t disrespect but overlook what I’ve been able to do in the amount of time I’ve been able to do it in. If you look at my per 36 numbers for every team, they’re All-Star caliber numbers (19.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists). My argument for my career is I’ve never been given a chance to play extra minutes."

Michael Beasley is looking for a return to the NBA

Michael Beasley played for the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2016-17 season

In a year that has seen many veterans return to the league, Michael Beasley remains without an NBA contract. However, the 33-year-old is focused and puts in the hard work to be ready when an opportunity arises. Players like Mario Chalmers, Lance Stephenson and Joe Johnson have all come back to play on ten-day contracts. Beasley said that this only gives him extra motivation to work hard. When asked if he was confident about making a return, the veteran elaborated by saying:

"100 percent. I’m happy for those guys. A few of those guys I’ve been in the gym with these last few years. Brandon Knight. Mario Chalmers. I’m happy to see my friends that are good players get a chance. At the same time, it just motivates me more to go harder and keep going. It’s easy to just give up when you see something happen like this. I’m waiting for a call, and when it comes, I’ll be ready."

Michael Beasley is undoubtedly a brilliant scorer. He is more than capable of contributing 10 to 12 points off the bench. Having already played alongside some of the best players, he also brings a lot of experience and character. The veteran was close to making a return in the bubble, but Covid thwarted those chances. When asked if he had what it takes to stay in the league, Michael Beasley replied by saying:

"I’m better than I’ve ever been. The last three years, 100 percent, I wish I could’ve been playing basketball at some level. One thing that it’s done for me is it’s given me a chance to remember who I am, fall in love with that person again, and teach him how to play basketball and learn from what he’s learned over the years. These last three years, I’ve just been perfecting my craft on every level on both sides of the ball."

Veterans are an essential part of any team. Last season, the Milwaukee Bucks signed PJ Tucker and his contributions helped them significantly on their way to a championship. Although Michael Beasley is not as impactful on defense as Tucker is, he will certainly bring in a lot of energy and positivity to any team if he is given another chance.

