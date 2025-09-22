"My dawg": LeBron James and Austin Reaves react to ex-Lakers teammate taking talents to Lithuania 

Former LA Lakers forward Cam Reddish will now be taking his talents overseas, signing with BC Siauliai in the Lithuanian league. Reddish last played in the NBA with the Lakers last season, appearing in 33 games.

Ad

His former teammates, LeBron James and Austin Reaves, congratulated Reddish on his new career chapter in their social media accounts.

For Reaves, he reposted Reddish's picture arriving in Lithuania with his ball club, while James commented on a post, wishing his former teammate good luck.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"My dawg!!," Reeves said.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Reaves's IG story

"Love it!!! Go to work Killa Cam! 🤫," James wrote.

Ad

Trending

LeBron James' IG comment

Reddish had been with the Lakers since the 2023-2024 NBA season after bouncing around the league with the Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks, and the Portland Trail Blazers.

Ad

Reddish was picked 10th overall by the Hawks in the 2019 NBA draft. He was part of the trade that brought Trae Young to Atlanta and Luka Doncic to the Dallas Mavericks in 2018.

Reddish, known for his 3-and-D skills, averaged 8.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.0 steals per game.

With the Lakers, he played in 81 games across two seasons, from which he started 34 times, before signing with the Lithuanian club.

According to initial reports, Reddish has an exit clause in his contract, which he can exercise whenever an NBA team tendered him an offer to return to the league.

Ad

LeBron James lauds Cam Reddish's defensive mentality during his time with the Lakers

LeBron James has been the leader of the Lakers since signing with the team in 2018. During Cam Reddish's time with the Lakers, James had been outspoken about Reddish's contributions to the team, especially his defense.

In a 2024 interview, James lauded Reddish's mentality against any defensive matchup during his time with the Lakers.

Ad

“He’s just very selfless and his ability to defend on the perimeter is very, very key for ball club," James said. "Like I said the other night, with Vando being out, it takes one of our primary perimeter defenders that we know we can just key in on a certain matchup.

“And now with Cam being inserting back into the the lineup and into the fray things, we know we have that one guy on the perimeter that we say, ‘Hey, that’s your match up tonight. Make it tough on them.”

Ad

However, Reddish's contract was not renewed for the upcoming 2025-2026 season as the Lakers signed other players this season, such as Jake LaRavia, Marcus Smart, and DeAndre Ayton.

The team is still led by James, and Luka Doncic, who signed a three-year extension with the team this offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.



Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.



When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling. Know More