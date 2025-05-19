“My ex wife for Scarlett Johansson” - NBA fans scoff at Bill Simmons’ blockbuster trade idea shipping Giannis Antetokounmpo for former No. 3 pick

Amid reports of Giannis Antetokounmpo exploring options for the first time in his career, various trade ideas and speculations have emerged.

On his podcast on Sunday, The Ringer's Bill Simmons pitched a trade idea: sending the Milwaukee Bucks star to the Cleveland Cavaliers in return for their former third overall pick, Evan Mobley.

"Mobley for Giannis straight up," Simmons said. "We can do the deal on July 1, when Mobley's kicker comes in."

Simmons substantiated his idea by citing that Mobley is a lot younger than Antetokounmpo, making it a fair trade for both teams.

"I think I'm doing it. I think it's a great trade," Simmons continued. "If you had to say one side has to throw in something else, which team would you pick to have to throw something else in? Giannis is a better player, but Mobley is six and a half years younger. ... I think it's a really fair trade."

NBA fans scoffed at Bill Simmons and his co-host, Ryen Russillo, for suggesting the seemingly ridiculous trade idea.

"My ex-wife for Scarlett Johansson who says no?," a fan tweeted.

"yall are worst than 7th grade lunch tables debates," another wrote.

"This trade doesn’t go through on nba 2k even if you make it on easy mode," a fan tweeted.

"They said this with serious faces," another commented.

"I was listening to this podcast for like 15 mins, had to turn it off when I heard this part, unreal stupidity," a fan tweeted.

"This is worthy of losing your podcast rights. Like there aren’t words to describe how dumb both of you sound in this clip," a fan tweeted.

While Evan Mobley is a valuable player and was a key asset for the Cavaliers' bid for the top seed in the East in the regular season, trading him one-on-one for Antetokounmpo is most likely an idea the Milwaukee Bucks might not entertain.

Given what the two-time MVP contributes on a nightly basis, the Bucks are expected to receive much better trade deals if Giannis Antetokounmpo requests a trade.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bucks to reportedly meet about future amid trade speculation

Giannis Antetokounmpo's decision to consider other options comes after the Milwaukee Bucks suffered their third straight first-round playoff exit last month.

According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, the Bucks contacted the star forward on Saturday to set up a meeting next week to discuss the future of the team.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is under contract for the next three seasons, with 2027-28 as a player option. Set to earn $57.6 million in the next season, he will be eligible to sign a four-year, $293.4 million extension in the 2026 offseason.

Antetokounmpo concluded his 12th season with the Bucks, averaging 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per game. The nine-time NBA All-Star shot 60.1% and is a top-three candidate for the 2024-25 MVP award.

