"My experience is when you win a championship, you get better the next year" - Steve Kerr warns rest of the league, mentions Golden State Warriors will be even better next season

The Golden State Warriors dynasty is not over, winning their fourth championship in eight seasons last week. Warriors coach Steve Kerr is confident about doing it again next season. Kerr also issued a warning to the rest of the NBA, saying that Golden State will only get better.

In an interview with Mark Medina of NBA.com, Kerr opened up about the Warriors' chances of repeating their success next season. The four-time champion coach noted that it's going to be a tough task. However, he believes the Warriors are going to get better with experience.

"My experience is when you win a championship, you get better the next year," Kerr said.

He continued:

"If you keep going after that, it starts to wear you out. That third year for us, trying to get a three-peat in '19 was brutally difficult. But whether I was a player or now as a coach, you win that first one, there's a freedom that comes with it. There's an excitement, and that carries over into the second year."

The Golden State Warriors were not the favourites to win the championship last season. Several experts and analysts were skeptical of the Warriors due to several reasons. They haven't had any success since Kevin Durant left and Klay Thompson's two-year hiatus due to injuries.

However, the Warriors proved all their doubters wrong. After missing the playoffs in 2020 and 2021, they won it all this year. Steph Curry cemented his legacy as one of the greatest ever. Andrew Wiggins finally realized his potential, while Thompson and Draymond Green also had their moments.

Can Golden State Warriors win back-to-back titles?

Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have a chance to win back-to-back championships next season. The Warriors have a great mix of veteran players and young core that could compete for titles in the next few years. The only question for Golden State is: Can they pay everyone?

Mark Medina of NBA.com pointed out four key factors ahead of the Warriors' offseason. The first is to add more prospects to their roster. They own the 28th, 51st and 55th picks in the draft. Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole are also due for max extensions.

Other key free agents for Golden State include Nemanja Bjelica, Chris Chiozza, Andre Iguodala, Damion Lee, Kevon Looney, Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. The Warriors also need to replace Mike Brown, who took the Sacramento Kings' coaching job.

Golden State's young players, such as James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Mood,y are also expected to have bigger roles next season. Winning a championship is a tough task, but the Warriors have their sights on another title next year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far