"My fav girl": La La Anthony gushes over son Kiyan’s girlfriend Angel after her glowing verdict on latest fashion launch

Carmelo Anthony’s ex-wife, La La Anthony, shared her excitement over praise from her son Kiyan's girlfriend, Angel, on Thursday. The television personality received compliments from Angel for her latest fashion launch with The Skincare Bakery.Angel shared a post on Instagram, where La La is holding a pink package from the brand, which consisted of five different products. Angel provided her honest opinion on the product.&quot;The one and only Skin Care Bakery and La La Anthony collab, y'all already know I had to do it right,&quot; she said. &quot;Y'all know I have to keep it real and I am going to tell you how I feel about it and how it makes me feel.&quot;Angel tested every individual product on camera and offered glowing praise to La La and her latest collab.&quot;All this apply so soft, it is literally like butter,&quot; she said. &quot;I would literally wear all these scents at one time ... round of applause form mama LA.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAnthony responded to Angel in the comments, dropping a three-word reaction:&quot;My Fav Girl,&quot; she wrote.La La Anthony responds to Angel's post (Source: Angel/IG)Founded earlier this year, The Skincare Bakery started its journey on TikTok and quickly earned rave reviews, leading to a collaboration with La La Anthony.La La Anthony announces launch date for her latest collaborationAfter her on-screen endeavors, La La Anthony is shifting her attention towards building a brand. She collaborated with The Skincare Bakery as they are set to launch their first products on Saturday.Anthony shared the details of the launch through Instagram, while expressing her excitement over the products.&quot;This is not just “another” collab!&quot; she wrote. &quot;I bought this body butter on TikTok and fell in love with it! I knew I had to partner with them and bring you something extra special. The best part is, it makes your skin smell sooooo good &amp; GLOW! La La x @skincarebakeryshop!Get ready to smell, feel &amp; look like a snack! Launch date is September 27th 12pm EST.&quot;This marks their first collaboration. With the initial launch focused solely on body butters and oils, Anthony could expand to other products in the near future.