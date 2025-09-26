  • home icon
"My fav girl": La La Anthony gushes over son Kiyan's girlfriend Angel after her glowing verdict on latest fashion launch

By Arian Kashyap
Published Sep 26, 2025 14:06 GMT
La La Anthony gushes over son Kiyan's girlfriend Angel after her glowing verdict on latest fashion launch (Source: IG/La La Anthony)
"My fav girl": La La Anthony gushes over son Kiyan’s girlfriend Angel after her glowing verdict on latest fashion launch (Source: IG/La La Anthony)

Carmelo Anthony’s ex-wife, La La Anthony, shared her excitement over praise from her son Kiyan's girlfriend, Angel, on Thursday. The television personality received compliments from Angel for her latest fashion launch with The Skincare Bakery.

Angel shared a post on Instagram, where La La is holding a pink package from the brand, which consisted of five different products. Angel provided her honest opinion on the product.

"The one and only Skin Care Bakery and La La Anthony collab, y'all already know I had to do it right," she said. "Y'all know I have to keep it real and I am going to tell you how I feel about it and how it makes me feel."
Angel tested every individual product on camera and offered glowing praise to La La and her latest collab.

"All this apply so soft, it is literally like butter," she said. "I would literally wear all these scents at one time ... round of applause form mama LA."
Anthony responded to Angel in the comments, dropping a three-word reaction:

"My Fav Girl," she wrote.
La La Anthony responds to Angel's post (Source: Angel/IG)
La La Anthony responds to Angel's post (Source: Angel/IG)

Founded earlier this year, The Skincare Bakery started its journey on TikTok and quickly earned rave reviews, leading to a collaboration with La La Anthony.

La La Anthony announces launch date for her latest collaboration

After her on-screen endeavors, La La Anthony is shifting her attention towards building a brand. She collaborated with The Skincare Bakery as they are set to launch their first products on Saturday.

Anthony shared the details of the launch through Instagram, while expressing her excitement over the products.

"This is not just “another” collab!" she wrote. "I bought this body butter on TikTok and fell in love with it! I knew I had to partner with them and bring you something extra special. The best part is, it makes your skin smell sooooo good & GLOW! La La x @skincarebakeryshop!Get ready to smell, feel & look like a snack! Launch date is September 27th 12pm EST."

This marks their first collaboration. With the initial launch focused solely on body butters and oils, Anthony could expand to other products in the near future.

About the author
Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Twitter icon

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

Edited by Krutik Jain
