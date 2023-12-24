“My favorite highlights”: Jayson Tatum relives iconic duel vs LeBron James & chaotic OT win ahead of Celtics-Lakers showdown

As the Boston Celtics prepare for their Christmas Day battle with the LA Lakers, Jayson Tatum recalled the last time he faced his team's old-time rival on Jan. 28 this year. That matchup was another epic game between the two most storied franchises in NBA history, with the four-time NBA All-Star shining his light the brightest.

The Lakers were leading by two points with 28.2 seconds left as Anthony Davis was on the line, missing both his free throws. The rebound came to Jayson Tatum, who went to work.

"Down 26 seconds left and you have to bring it down. ... and then there was me and Bron. One of the greatest or not the greatest player of all time and somebody that I have a great relationship with," recalls Tatum.

"In that moment, one-on-one, go between the legs, behind my back, I lose the ball, and I get it back, get the shot, we go to overtime, we win. That is the moment you live for."

The game went to overtime as the Celtics prevailed 125-121. Tatum ended with 30 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and one block, shooting a miserable 8-of-25 from the field, but his rhythm came at the right time.

Reminiscing the same, Tatum admits that it's one of the best memories of his NBA career.

"This is one of my favorite highlights I've ever had. Playing in Crypto Arena in Staples Center, where my favorite player played at... Boston-Lakers rivalry."

Jayson Tatum led Celtics in OT win over the Lakers last season

The LA Lakers and Boston Celtics faced each other twice last season, and both ended in overtime victories for Boston. Apart from Jayson Tatum leading the team in the clutch, Jaylen Brown was the top scorer, tallying 37 points along with nine rebounds and three assists.

Malcolm Brogdon was still on the team at that time and contributed 26 points off the bench while Derrick White chipped in with 14.

LeBron James was the Lakers' top performer with 41 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and six 3-pointers in the loss. Anthony Davis came off the bench and contributed a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds.

The Lakers and Celtics meet for the first time this season on Monday, with Boston winning four of their last five encounters.