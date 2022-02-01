"My favorite person in the universe" - Ayesha Curry dotes on husband Steph Curry after he speaks about trash-talking in a positive light

Ayesha Curry posted a heartfelt tweet about her husband Steph Curry following his 40-point outing in the Golden State Warriors' win over the Houston Rockets.

Curry had Kevin Porter Jr. in his ear for most of the game. The two-time MVP did not chirp back but made sure he answered with his actions as he went off for 21 points in the fourth quarter of the 122-108 win.

Curry said after the game that Porter's trash-talking provided him with the boost to perform as well as he did. Here's what he said (via Warriors on NBCS):

"Sometimes all you need is a little boost, so I never really play into it much, obviously I didn't say anything back, so just hooping and having fun with it!"

Ayesha Curry happened to view a clip of this segment of Steph's post-game comments regarding this and retweeted it saying:

"He’s like this in real life too. Literally rolls with what comes his way and always sees the silver linings. Mr.Brightside. My favorite person in the universe."

Steph Curry has struggled with his shooting form throughout January. He made only 36.9% of his shots from the field, including 31.1% from the arc, during that month.

However, his solid outing against the Rockets may have given him the confidence to rediscover his early-season form. Curry will now look to help the Warriors dominate their opponents until the end of the campaign.

Has Steph Curry broken out of his slump?

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry in action during an NBA game.

After recording just two 50% shooting games during January, Steph Curry has managed to get off to a great start in February. He made 56.5% of his shots against the Rockets, including seven of 14 triples. Curry also had nine assists on the night as he ran the show for the Warriors on the offensive end.

Curry's struggles were starting to look concerning for many, but he seems to have broken out of his slump following a stellar outing against Kevin Porter Jr. and co. He looked as confident as ever and fans will be hoping to see more of this on a nightly basis from the 33-year-old.

The Golden State Warriors improved to 38-13 for the season and are now three games behind Western Conference leaders the Phoenix Suns. Curry's form will be vital to their hopes of continuing their winning ways in the injury-induced absence of Draymond Green, who is key to their setup.

