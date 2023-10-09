“My favorite season is back”: Jordyn Woods excited for boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns ahead of huge year for Timberwolves

As the NBA season kicks off, Jordyn Woods, the girlfriend of Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns shared her delight on social media.

Her anticipation is a reflection of the high hopes for the Timberwolves this season. The roster aims to make a big impact on the league with a strong line-up led by Towns.

Jordyn Woods and Wolves All-Star Towns have been dating for some time. She was also spotted at the Timberwolves' brunch at the Abu Dhabi Games 2023 in UAE last week. The model and social media influencer became well-known after appearing on "Life of Kylie."

The duo frequently posts peeks of their life together on social media. Her latest Instagram post highlighted her support for Towns. She shared her excitement as she looks forward to seeing KAT's exploits in the upcoming NBA season:

"My favorite season is back," Woods posted on Instagram.

Karl-Anthony Towns: A season of high hopes

Karl-Anthony Towns has been a consistent performer for the Minnesota Timberwolves. He's expected to play a key role for the team this season.

His recent performances have been nothing short of impressive, greatly contributing to Wolves' success. On Saturday (Oct. 7), Towns bagged 14 points, two assists and three rebounds as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Dallas Mavericks 104-96 for a two-game sweep at the NBA Abu Dhabi Games.

The Timberwolves made some bold moves by pairing KAT and Rudy Gobert in the frontcourt. They also signed Anthony Edwards to a five-year worth $206 million.

Their roster now includes new players apart from their star players, with guards Trevor Keels, Tyrese Martin and Daishen Nix coming in. Additionally, they have finalized a two-way contract for forward Matt Ryan.

If everything go according to plan, Minnesota may go to the Western Conference Finals, with Towns and Edwards expected to play a key role.

The two big men must work effectively together at both ends, stay out of each other's way offensively and deal with the range and quickness of the opposing big men at the other end.