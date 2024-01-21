"My first reaction was to choose violence" - Udonis Haslem 'spares' Paul Pierce for dissing his Heat jersey retirement

Udonis Haslem has fired back at Paul Pierce, who criticized his jersey retirement on Friday, saying it was given and not earned.

The dispute emerged when ex-NBA player Stephen Jackson used Instagram to honor Haslem as Miami retired his No. 40.

“Felt like all the Real Ones got they jersey retired. Being solid still in style,” Jackson posted. “Earned not Given. Salute my boy…For all the real ones who will never see this day be proud a real got his just due.”

Paul Pierce, whose No. 34 jersey is retired by the Celtics, commented under the post:

“This one given bro just saying 🤷🏾‍♂️”

Reacting to Pierce’s comments in a post by The Score on Instagram, Udonis Haslem said he initially wanted to “choose violence” but said that the Celtics legend was entitled to his own opinion.

“My first reaction was to choose violence but I'm (going to) spare cause I know you ain't like that. You're entitled to your opinion my boy!" Haslem posted.

Looking at Udonis Haslem’s career

Udonis Haslem spent his entire 20-year career with the Miami Heat and was part of three championship teams. Despite being undrafted, he played in 879 regular-season games and 149 playoff games.

The former Florida Gators star is the franchise's all-time rebounding leader with 5,791 total boards. The closest active player in this category is Bam Adebayo, currently in fifth place with 3,873 rebounds.

Haslem, a Miami native, averaged 7.5 points and 6.6 rebounds. He never made an All-Star team but served as a culture setter, especially in his latter years.

Haslem was the NBA’s oldest active player at 43 when he retired. He also set a record as the oldest player to participate in an NBA Finals game, achieving the feat just two days before his 43rd birthday during the Heat-Nuggets finals.

“Udonis Haslem, his force mattered and it counted,” Miami Heat president Pat Riley said during the jersey retirement. “And that’s one of the reasons why we’re hanging his jersey here today. … Udonis Haslem is going to leave a very big footprint.”

Haslem also received a $50,000 donation to his foundation from the Heat charitable fund, a special commemorative jersey, a replica of the retirement banner and three new seats in the arena dedicated to the memory of Haslem's late father, mother and stepmother.

“You all got the money on me crying, don’t y’all? I know you all think I’m going to cry,” Haslem said during the ceremony. “Yeah, it’s hard. It’s hard. It’s hard. Heat Nation, it’s been an absolute honor, man.”

Haslem is the sixth Heat player to have his jersey retired. The distinguished list includes Chris Bosh (No. 1), Dwyane Wade (No. 3), Tim Hardaway (No. 10), Shaquille O’Neal (No. 32 and Alonzo Mourning (No. 33).

