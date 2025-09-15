  • home icon
"My forever date" - Tyrese Haliburton makes feelings clear after turning heads with fiancée Jade Jones at casino gala

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Sep 15, 2025 03:21 GMT
Tyrese Haliburton makes feelings clear after turning heads with fianc&eacute;e Jade Jones at casino gala. (Photo: GETTY)
Tyrese Haliburton makes feelings clear after turning heads with fiancée Jade Jones at casino gala. (Photo: GETTY)

Tyrese Haliburton and his fiancée, Jade Jones, were among many high-profile celebrities in attendance at the REFORM Casino Night and Gala on Saturday. Haliburton made his feelings clear about Jones, who shared a few photos from Atlantic City, where the event was held.

In an Instagram post, Jones shared some images from the gala with Haliburton, as well as other NBA personalities like reporter Taylor Rooks, Mallory Edens, the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner Wes Edens, and NBA stars Jayson Tatum and Trey Murphy III.

"Reform Casino Night," Jones wrote.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Tyrese Haliburton commented on Jade Jones' Instagram post, declaring that his fiancée is his "forever date." Haliburton and Jones have been dating since their time as students at Iowa State. They announced their engagement back in July after the Indiana Pacers star proposed at James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.

"My forever date❤️," Haliburton wrote.
Tyrese Haliburton comments on Jade Jones&#039; IG post. (Photo: @jadeeeejones on IG)
Tyrese Haliburton comments on Jade Jones' IG post. (Photo: @jadeeeejones on IG)

The event was hosted by Fanatics founder and CEO Michael Rubin, who first started REFORM in 2017. Rubin began hosting the REFORM Casino Night and Gala in 2023 to raise funds and help with criminal justice reform. The event reportedly raised $20 million, as per Page Six.

The host for the night was Kevin Hart, with Rubin, Jay-Z and Meek Mill taking the center stage. Other NBA players at the event include Karl-Anthony Towns, Devin Booker and Klay Thompson, among others. Presidential daughter Ivanka Trump, Beyonce, Travis Scott and Robert Kraft were also part of the gala.

Indiana Pacers forward still has high expectations for team despite Tyrese Haliburton's injury

Tyrese Haliburton is set to miss the 2025-26 season after tearing his Achilles tendon in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. The Indiana Pacers also lost Myles Turner in free agency, so they might have a hard time replicating the success they had last season.

However, Obi Toppin likes the system put in place by coach Rick Carlisle. He believes the Pacers are still a good team and expects them to perform well this upcoming campaign.

"Ty brings so much to the team, and it's not hidden," Toppin told Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star. Everybody understands what he brings to the game, so it's just something that everybody on the team has to do while we're out there. ... We've built the system here, and I feel like everybody has bought into the system."

Andrew Nembhard will likely get the minutes vacated by Haliburton, while Bennedict Mathurin may become the first scoring option. As for the hole Turner left, Toppin, Isaiah Jackson and the newly acquired Jay Huff should help fill it.

Pacers Fan? Check out the latest Indiana Pacers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

