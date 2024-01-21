“My forever love”: Magic Johnson celebrates wife Cookie's 65th birthday with sweet video montage

Magic Johnson shared a heartfelt post to wish his wife Cookie Johnson a happy 65th birthday. Johnson took to Instagram to post a video montage expressing his gratitude, along with the caption:

"Happy Birthday to my forever love, my favor with God, and my wife, Cookie Johnson!"

Magic expressed his gratitude for having Cookie in his life, describing her as his "forever love" and "favor with God." He also referenced Proverbs 31:10 to acknowledge Cookie's presence in his life:

"Proverbs 31:10 tells us a good wife is the most precious treasure a man could have, and I have the greatest! You’re a beautiful reflection of God’s love and light, and I am grateful that I get to live this life with you by my side."

Cookie and Magic Johnson's journey began in the face of adversity when Magic revealed his HIV diagnosis and retired from the NBA in 1991. Cookie's unwavering support during this challenging time showcased the strength of their bond, which has now spanned over 30 years.

Magic Johnson surprised his wife with a trip to Turks and Caicos Islands

NBA legend Magic Johnson celebrated his wife Cookie Johnson's 65th birthday in grand style. The pair traveled to the Turks and Caicos Islands to celebrate the occasion. Magic went all out to make it an unforgettable night for Cookie, complete with dancing and an impressive fireworks show.

Magic took to his X handle to share glimpses of the party and highlight how he pampered his wife with purses and gifts, expressing his joy at seeing her smile on her special day.

In addition to the elaborate party, Magic Johnson expressed his deep affection and admiration for his wife, referring to her as his "forever love" and "favor with God." Magic's message reflected on their remarkable journey together, showcasing their unwavering support for each other through life's challenges.

He conveyed his excitement to see all the blessings that the next year would bring for Cookie, emphasizing that she deserved nothing but the best on her birthday. Magic and Cookie Johnson have consistently celebrated their special occasions.

Their 60th birthday celebration was equally spectacular, with a lavish weekend-long vacation in St. Tropez, France, accompanied by captivating snapshots and a star-studded party.

