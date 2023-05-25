"My goal is to beat Team USA"- Victor Wembanyama has huge hopes for France in the 2024 Olympics

Victor Wembanyama is a surefire first-overall pick in this coming 2023 Draft. However, it appears that Wemby already has bigger goals outside of the NBA. Sometime last year, it was announced that the 2024 Olympics will be held in Paris, his home country of France. Seeing as how one of the biggest sports events on the planet will be in his home, Wembanyama plans on winning it.

Last fall, Victor Wembanyama told ESPN reporters that he wants to win his first title with France. Since the 2024 Olympics will be held in Paris, Victor sees this as the ultimate opportunity to win gold in front of his come crowd. With that said Wembanyama's ultimate goal for the Olympics is to beat Team USA.

“You know the Olympics are in Paris in 2024,” Wembanyama said. “And there could be no more perfect occasion for me to win my first title with the French national team. My goal is to beat Team USA in the final.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Victor Wembanyama on the 2024 Olympics



(via "My goal is to beat Team USA in the final."Victor Wembanyama on the 2024 Olympics(via @SamBorden "My goal is to beat Team USA in the final."Victor Wembanyama on the 2024 Olympics 👀 (via @SamBorden) https://t.co/usEdL2DwdP

Is Victor Wembanyama ready to become an NBA star?

Chicago Bulls v Detroit Pistons

Victor Wembanyama has garnered an immense amount of hype and attention in the NBA, drawing comparisons to the level of anticipation surrounding LeBron James. He is expected to join the San Antonio Spurs as the first pick in the upcoming 2023 Draft. The association has actively promoted Wembanyama on multiple occasions, leading to heightened expectations from fans and the league.

However, such intense hype can also create significant pressure, potentially affecting Wembanyama's performance. Reflecting back to 2001, there was another highly touted prospect named Kwame Brown. As the top pick in the 2001 draft, Brown was expected to showcase greatness, given his remarkable performances in high school. Unfortunately, Brown's career turned out to be a disappointment.

In 2003, LeBron James emerged onto the scene with comparable levels of hype. Many were concerned that James would follow a similar path to Brown, considering he also made the jump straight from high school. However, LeBron defied expectations and surpassed them, achieving remarkable success. Even after two decades, he remains arguably the best player in the league.

Therefore, Victor Wembanyama's career trajectory could go either way once he enters the league. It will heavily depend on how he handles the pressure and maintains consistency in his game.

Poll : 0 votes