"My goal is to get back for Game 1 of the playoffs" - Steph Curry trying his best to recover from left foot sprain in time for the NBA playoffs

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors have officially clinched a spot in the NBA playoffs. It's been three years since the Warriors were in the postseason and Curry can't wait to be back. The two-time MVP is trying his best to recover from his injury just in time for the start of the first round.

Curry is currently recovering from a left foot sprain suffered against the Boston Celtics last March 16th. The Celtics' Marcus Smart accidentally fell to Steph's foot while diving for a loose ball. The Warriors expect Curry to start doing some on-court workouts later this week.

In an appearance on The Bird and Taurasi Show on ESPN, Steph Curry revealed that he's targeting the start of the NBA playoffs on his return. The postseason is expected to start on April 16th, which gives Steph less than two weeks to recover. He's scheduled to be re-evaluated on April 11th at the end of the regular season.

"My goal is to get back for Game 1 of the playoffs. Injuries suck. The timing is hopefully on your side in terms of getting back to as close to 100 percent as possible, which is my goal. The boys will hold it down to the end of the regular season," Curry said.

The Warriors have been ravaged by injuries this season. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have played together in just three games this season. Only one of those games was a full game, a win over the Washington Wizards.

In addition to Curry's foot, Golden State has had problems with their health. Thompson is still trying to find his rhythm four months after his return from two injuries, while Green just recently recovered from a back injury. Andre Iguodala, Otto Porter Jr. and other Warriors role players have also missed a bunch of games this season.

Steph Curry looking to bring 'championship DNA' in the playoffs

Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

The last time the Golden State Warriors were in the playoffs was in the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors. The Warriors were one of the worst teams in the league in 2020 and were eliminated from the play-in tournament last season despite finishing eighth in the West.

Golden State's two-year postseason drought ended as they clinched a playoff spot with a win over the Utah Jazz on Sunday. It has been a memorable season for the Warriors, with Steph Curry becoming the league's all-time leader in three-points made.

This season also marked the return of Klay Thompson following a two-year absence due to two serious injuries. Jordan Poole is having a breakout year and Andrew Wiggins became an All-Star. Steph is confident that the Warriors will be successful in the postseason due to their "championship DNA."

"Like I said, that championship pedigree, we still got that. So, I just want to get in a playoff series and show who we are and bring our championship DNA back, and be playing under the brightest lights. It's been two years since we played in the playoffs, so we miss it," Curry said.

