"My goat deserves a ring soon": NBA Twitter salutes Devin Booker for creating Suns history with scoring feat

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker made history on Monday night as he became the all-time leading scorer for the franchise. NBA fans gave their flowers to Booker on his special night as many flocked to social media to praise his incredible scoring feat.

Surpassing an All-Time Suns great Walter Davis's record, the four-time NBA All-Star broke his tally of 15,666 points by hitting a three-pointer in the third quarter, ending the game with 34 points and taking his total to 15,678.

The NBA's official X (formerly Twitter) account celebrated Booker's milestone with a short clip:

"Devin Booker just became the @Suns all-time leading scorer. 15,668 points and counting..." the caption of the post read.

Fans flocked to the comments section of the post with one fan expressing that Booker deserved a championship:

"My goat deserves a ring soon! Phx suns legend already," he wrote.

"Damn. Congrats to him," commented another account showing love to Booker.

"15,668 points and counting! Devin Booker is on fire! Let's keep this momentum going!" expressed a third.

Fans continued their outpouring of love on the platform as another handle echoed the Late Kobe Bryant's words for Booker:

"Congrats Book. now be legendary as Kobe said," the comment read.

Fans also questioned Booker's snub from the 2025 All-Star weekend in the comments, with one fan writing:

"And you telling me booker didn’t even make the reserves."

Devin Booker and Mike Budenholzer weigh in their thoughts as the former gains All-Time status

Devin Booker led from the front on Monday night as the former Kentucky star dropped 34 points during his team's overtime loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Despite the result, the night was of huge significance for Booker who became the all-time leading scorer for the franchise.

The loss in Oregon was undermined by the Michigan native's career highlight as he weighed in on the honor of being the Sun's greatest points scorer:

"It means everything, just being drafted to a franchise that believed in me, taking a chance on me as an 18-year-old kid and going through a rebuild phase and just sticking with it. Keeping my head down. The love and support has always been there. I don't take it for granted. I take it seriously putting 'Phoenix' across my chest," Booker expressed.

Phoenix Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer also gave his take on Booker's historic moment:

"The city loves Devin, He's the all-time leading scorer for the Phoenix Suns, He's our guy. He's special. A really, really special night for Book." Mike expressed proudly.

Booker reached the milestone in 125 fewer games than Walter Davis, who held the franchise record of 15,666 points in 766 games.

