“My god is that a Kyle Kuzma jersey”: NBA fans go on laugh riot as K-pop band Hearts2Hearts member rocks Wizards merch

Kyle Kuzma inadvertently stirred social media on Thursday. A Korean pop act called Hearts2Hearts announced the release of its digital single STYLE on the same day. A-na, a lead vocalist, caught the eye of basketball fans for wearing a Kuzma Washington Wizards jersey in the song’s video.
Fans promptly reacted to the surprising appearance of the Wizards’ merch on one of the members of arguably the hottest Korean all-girl group.
"my god is that a kyle kuzma jersey"
"I know I did not see a-na wearing a KYLE KUZMA 2022-23 alternate jersey"
Luka Doncic, Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Jayson Tatum and Jalen Brunson are the top 5 best-selling jerseys in the NBA this season. Most fans and entertainment stars have their uniforms or the jerseys of other popular athletes.
Meanwhile, Kuzma uniforms were often seen in Washington Wizards games before a trade in February shifted the trend to a Milwaukee Bucks uniform. Many who noticed the apparel could not help but react seeing the Wizards’ Cherry Blossom jersey on a Korean Pop sensation.
STYLE dropped on Tuesday, the second release from Hearts2Hearts after debuting on the entertainment scene with The Chase in early February. Besides A-na, the group features fellow Koreans Carmen, Jiwoo, Yuha, Stella, Juun, Ian and Ye-on.
Kyle Kuzma wears Milwaukee Bucks jersey now
Kyle Kuzma’s nearly four-year stint with the Washington Wizards ended in early February this year. The Milwaukee Bucks acquired the 2020 NBA champ and former New York Knicks center Jericho Sims in a three-team trade. Bucks GM Jon Horst gave up Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, draft picks and cash considerations to bring them to Milwaukee.
Kuzma averaged 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 232 games for the Wizards. Horst said in Kuzma’s introductory conference that he valued the player’s “versatility” and “size and athleticism,” reasons he pulled off the trade.
While Kyle Kuzma had a solid campaign in the regular season, his play plummeted in the playoffs. Before the postseason, he averaged 14.5 ppg, 5.6 rpg and 2.2 apg. Kuzma limped to the finish line, averaging 5.8 ppg, 2.2 rpg and 0.8 apg in the playoffs.
Kuzma struggled so badly that Doc Rivers finally yanked him out of the starting lineup against the Indiana Pacers in Game 5. Without him, the Bucks nearly pulled off a road win before Tyrese Haliburton’s game-winning layup sent Kuzma and Co. to vacation.
