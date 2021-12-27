"MY GOODNESS!!!!" - LeBron James expresses amazement at LA Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham's brilliant display against Minnesota Vikings

LeBron James and the LA Lakers, who are on a five-game losing streak, have two days off before facing the also-struggling Houston Rockets on Tuesday. With time off, the four-time MVP tracked the latest games in the NFL, particularly that of his good friend Odell Beckham Jr.

After the LA Rams’ victory over the Minnesota Vikings, LeBron James commented via tweet his appreciation of OBJ’s impressive route run. In a reply to a post made by Complex Sports, the LA Lakers’ franchise player exclaimed his admiration:

"This route though!! MY GOODNESS!!!"

If the exclamation points and the bold letters were to be taken at face value, LeBron James must have been extremely amazed at Beckham Jr.’s touchdown catch. The play happened early in the fourth quarter, with the LA Rams clinging to a 20-13 lead over the Vikings.

The LA Rams were lined up on the Vikings’ seven-yard line on third and 6. OBJ’s crisp route-running, where he faked a cut inside, completely fooled Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler. The fake inside allowed him to spring back outside for a wide-open touchdown pass, with Dantzler about two meters away.

The touchdown was critical as it gave the LA Rams a two-touchdown lead and just enough cushion to win the game. Odell Beckham Jr. helped his team go up 11-4 while also causing the Vikings to drop to 7-8 for the season.

LeBron James is a fan of NFL superstar wide receivers

The game between the LA Rams and the Minnesota Vikings held a major subplot. Vikings wide receiver and self-confessed LeBron James fan Justin Jefferson was only 21 yards away from breaking OBJ’s record for most receiving yards in the first two seasons.

Justin Jefferson, who LeBron James crowned a few weeks ago as the “Young King,” broke the mark in the third quarter. The superstar sophomore wideout beat All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey for a catch to raise his receiving yards to 2,758, which topped OBJ’s 2,755.

Odell Beckham Jr. never shies away from controversy or the limelight. Obviously, he had to troll Jefferson with the Viking’s trademark Griddy dance.

It’s very interesting to note that LeBron James was mum on Justin Jefferson’s remarkable feat while he sang OBJ’s praises for a highlight-reel route run. For whatever reason, the NBA superstar didn't say anything about Jefferson’s historic achievement. Be that as it may, he remains an avid NFL fan.

