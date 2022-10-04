"My gut is that race definitely has a role to play" - Jeremy Lin thinks that race is one factor why he's not in the NBA anymore

Jeremy Lin believes that race is one of the factors why he's not in the NBA anymore. Lin last played in the league for the Toronto Raptors in 2019 when he won his first championship. He continued his career with the Chinese Basketball Association and the G League.

In an interview with Scott Davis of Insider, Lin said that he tried to get signed by an NBA team in the past three seasons. He felt that a poor string of games with the Raptors might have sealed his fate in the league. That's despite being a good role player for nine seasons.

"I had this 12-game stretch, where I didn't play that well, and that was it," Lin said. "So you gotta think for me. After playing nine years in the league, I would expect like, okay, 'I have a reputation.' People know what I can do. But I was pretty surprised at just how fast people were like, 'Okay, he's done.'"

Jeremy Lin signed with the Beijing Ducks for the 2019-20 season. Lin averaged 23.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.8 steals. He then played for the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League in 2021.

Lin was one of the best players in the G League that season and averaged 19.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists. He even shot 50.5%, including 42.6% from beyond the arc. However, he went unsigned and believes that his race was a factor.

"I went to the G league and was top 10 in everything," Lin said. "In shooting efficiency, top 10 in scoring and assists, and that still wasn't enough. When I add all of that up, I would say race has a role to play in that. I just don't know how big. But, you know, my gut is that race definitely has a role to play."

The 34-year-old guard spent the 2021-22 CBA season with the Beijing Ducks. He averaged 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He signed with the Guangzhou Loong Lions for the 2022-23 season.

Jeremy Lin HBO documentary "38 At The Garden" to premier on Oct. 11

Jeremy Lin playing for the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Jeremy Lin played just 35 games for the New York Knicks in the 2011-12 season. However, Lin became an overnight sensation and a basketball icon. "Linsanity" captivated the world at the time and remains one of the most unlikely stories in NBA history.

HBO will look back at Lin's rise a decade ago in a documentary titled "38 At The Garden." The title is derived from Lin's 38-point performance at Madison Square Garden against Kobe Bryant and the LA Lakers. The show will air at 9 p.m. ET on Oct. 11 on HBO and HBO Max.

