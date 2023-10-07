"My guy lost to an actor?": NBA fans in disbelief as Kyrie Irving shockingly lost to Michael B. Jordan in a shootout contest

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 has become a hot attraction for many. The pre-season games have drawn a lot of star-studded names as well. Many celebrities from different backgrounds and industries have been in attendance at the first game between Dallas and Minnesota. One such name is Hollywood star Michael B Jordan.

The 'Creed' star has also been seen in attendance ahead of the second game between the Mavs and the Wolves. He participated in pre-game on-court entertainment, including a shooting contest with Kyrie Irving, as captured in a video shared by the Mavericks' official X account.

Michael B Jordan made fans in the Etihad Arena explode when he called up the 8-time All-Star onto the court and then proceeded to take part in a 3-point shooting contest with the Mavs guard.

" Where's Kai at?"

"Kyrie come on"

A Hollywood actor facing off against an NBA superstar in a shooting contest seems unfair, but the contest had its twists to make it a bit more interesting. Micheal B Jordan showed off his shooting skills during the contest while Kyrie shot using his left hand.

The post has garnered mixed reactions from fans all over the world. Many fans were amazed by Kyrie shooting comfortably using his left hand for shooting. The video didn't show who won the contest. But Kyrie declared Michael B Jordan the winner after the contest.

Kyrie Irving doubtful for the second preseason game vs the Timberwolves

Kyrie only played around 13 minutes against Minnesota in the preseason opener raising injury concerns. Ahead of the Mavs' second preseason game, it seems doubtful that the superstar guard will take part.

He wasn't seen in Mavs warm-up kit ahead of the game and only took part in a fun shooting contest alongside Michael B Jordan. Although no injuries have been reported so far, it seems fairly unlikely that the superstar guard will take part in today's game.

Last season, after handing a trade request to the Nets, the Mavericks chose to bring the All-Star guard to their city in hopes of bringing another title to Dallas. However, things didn't go as planned and as a result, the former number 1 pick received a lot of backlash from the fans. Kyrie later admitted that he and the Mavericks' other All-Star guard Luka Doncic were not ready last season.

The upcoming regular season will be a very interesting watch for the Maves fans as they will be eagerly waiting on how the All-Star guard duo links up.