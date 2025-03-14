"My hands were shaking" - Shams Charania unravels chaos of reporting Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade bombshell

Shams Charania stunned the sports world when he broke the news of the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade in early February. His post to report the deal was greeted with skepticism and the presumption that the NBA insider’s account was hacked. Charania had to post another tweet, saying, “Yes, this is real,” to confirm the validity of the news.

In the Thursday episode of "The Young Man And The Three," Charania spoke about what happened behind the scenes before he broke the news.

“I’m picking all these pieces apart and I’m like, ‘What’s the trade? What is going on here?’ … I was basically like, ‘Is this f**king real?’ … My hands were shaking. You had to make sure every detail was right. You had to make sure there was no typo.

"I just remember my hands were trembling. I didn’t have a graphic to go with it because it was so sudden. You don’t have time to prepare for it.”

After two tweets about the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade, Shams Charania had to post a third one with a graphic for confirmation. He had to reinforce the photo with the caption:

“It’s 1000% real:”

Charania added that his phone was “a mess” after he announced the trade. Many asked him to confirm his phone was not hacked or if somebody stole his phone from him. He said that he had to answer a few calls, including one from ESPN colleague Pat McAfee.

The trade Charania broke continues to reverberate in the NBA more than a month after the deal went through. As the LA Lakers have surged through the standings behind Doncic.

Meanwhile, Anthony Davis played only one game for the Dallas Mavericks before suffering an adductor strain. The Mavs fans are in disarray and have demanded the resignation of GM Nico Harrison.

Shams Charania announced the Mark Williams-Dalton Knecht trade and its cancellation

A few days after the mind-boggling Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade, Shams Charania came out with another LA Lakers news. He announced that the Lakers had traded Cam Reddish, Dalton Knecht and a pair of draft picks for Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams.

The announcement was greeted with elation from Laker Nation, who thought they finally had the final piece to contend for a championship. Three days later, Charania had another surprising news for the Lakers fans.

The NBA insider reported that the Lakers had rescinded the trade because Williams failed his medical. Shams Charania was in the middle of the biggest trade news involving the Lakers and almost every team in the league.

