"My hat’s off to them"- Darvin Ham gives props to Nikola Jokic and Nuggets for sweeping LeBron James and the Lakers

The Denver Nuggets swept the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference finals. The Lakers are in offseason mode and have many decisions to make this offseason.

Lakers head coach Darwin Ham recently gave full credit to the Nuggets for beating the Lakers in the series as he and his staff could not shut down Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets' offense. He said:

“My hat’s off to them. They’re a phenomenal ball club. They have a lot of synergy, a lot of chemistry, they had a lot of consistency”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



“We’re gonna be around. We’re gonna be a problem to be dealt with, I guarantee you that.”



(Via Darvin Ham sends a message“We’re gonna be around. We’re gonna be a problem to be dealt with, I guarantee you that.”(Via @jovanbuha Darvin Ham sends a message “We’re gonna be around. We’re gonna be a problem to be dealt with, I guarantee you that.”(Via @jovanbuha ) https://t.co/M0DNxwaQ0I

Ham admitted that the Lakers staff tried everyting they could, but their adjustments were just not enough to stop the Denver offense.

“I mean, we really submerged ourselves in everything we could possibly do in terms of trying to defeat the Denver Nuggets and each game even though at the very end especially Game 4, giving ourselves a chance, putting ourselves in a position to be successful. They have a well-balanced team and with two hell of a players and again, some really formidable rotation guys.”

Despite the tough loss, the coach is still encouraged and promised this was not a one-time run for the team:

“They have a well-balanced squad that’s playing at a high level and we did our best, we put our best foot forward each and every time we stepped out there and we had some things that we didn’t execute and just didn’t quite go our way,” Ham said. “But make no mistake about it, this is not just a one-shot deal. We’re gonna be around. We’re gonna be a problem to be dealt with, I can guarantee you that.”

What are the next moves for the Los Angeles Lakers?

Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson Laker Nation it’s a couple things we now know…we have the right Coach with Darvin Ham, two superstars in LeBron and Anthony Davis, and emerging stars in Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura. Hopefully Rob Pelinka will have an outstanding offseason and build on this Playoff run. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Laker Nation it’s a couple things we now know…we have the right Coach with Darvin Ham, two superstars in LeBron and Anthony Davis, and emerging stars in Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura. Hopefully Rob Pelinka will have an outstanding offseason and build on this Playoff run. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

LA came back from a 2-10 start to the season. They endured injuries throughout the year and also reshaped their roster at the trade deadline.

The Lakers have a lot of money already tied up in James and Davis as the two stars are set to make $87.2 million next season.

Austin Reaves is at an attractive age and level of development and is set to be a restricted free agent. Hence, the team will have to make decisions about him and other young players on their team.

Rui Hachimura, Lonnie Walker and D’Angelo Russell have all been contributors in the playoffs and will be unrestricted free agents this offseason. However, Russell is unlikely to return.

He could still be involved in a sign and trade for a veteran piece the Lakers seek to add. Dennis Schroder is also up for a new deal after outperforming his one-year deal.

The Lakers also have to decide on Malik Beasley’s team option for $16 million. He did not see the floor much during their playoff run and will likely not return to LA’s roster.

Poll : 0 votes