"My heaven-sent angel": LeBron James adorably wishes mother Gloria James on 56th birthday

LeBron James celebrated his mother Gloria James' birthday on February 4 as she turned 56. LeBron, who's active on his social media, always makes sure to give his fans an insight into his personal life.

The Lakers' superstar, ahead of the game against Charlotte Hornets, posted a heartwarming picture on Instagram of the two and another picture of a beautiful bouque, with a caption that read:

"Happy Birthday My Heaven Sent Angel!! 🐐 James 🐐 James yeah that's you!!! Thank you for everything and more mama! Love you ♾️ and beyond!!"

LeBron was also met with a similar social media gesture during his 39th birthday on Dec. 30. Gloria wished him on her Instagram with a photo of the two and a caption that read:

"Happy Birthday son🎂🎊🎉!!!! I pray that all of your wishes come true. And that you have another year of happiness and joy. Love you ♾️, Momma 💗💗💗💗".

LeBron's public tributes to his mother are heartfelt reminders of her profound influence on his journey from a young basketball prodigy to a global sports superstar and philanthropist.

LeBron James gifts Gloria James a luxury car

LeBron James surprised her with a a luxury car as her 54th birthday present in 2022. LeBron bought her a white G-Wagon from the Mercedes Benz G-Class.

The car is priced around $306,000 to $480,000 and is available on multiple retail stores as well as their official website.

Gloria James was awestruck by the surprise and shared her reaction on Instagram with an emotional caption that read:

“Thank you my caring and giving son, @kingjames, for my early surprise birthday gift!”

“You’re always thinking of and doing things to help make my life easier and make me happy. Love you infinity.”

Gloria gave birth to LeBron at the age of sixteen and raised him as a young single mother. LeBron has always shown his gratitude for all that she has given up and done for their family.

LeBron has credited his mother for instilling the values of charity and giving back to the community.

LeBron's upbringing was not without hardship, so it is admirable that he is dedicated to doing great things for his community, friends and family. In Akron, Ohio, he established The LeBron James Family Foundation, which aims to improve children's lives through education.

