"My Hittas" - LeBron James psyched over 'Fab 4' joining him on a ride in LA after bonding over a game of Madden

LeBron James and his longtime friends Dru Joyce III, Sian Cotton, Willie McGee and Romeo Travis sometimes spend summers together. Last year, they had a blast during the world premiere of their movie “Shooting Stars.” The film brought to screen their high school basketball story and behind-the-scenes look of James’ rise to stardom.

Since leaving high school to jump into the NBA, “King James” has carved a GOAT-worthy career. Millions follow him and he is adored by fans across the globe. He remains most comfortable, though, with the buddies that were with him from the start.

On Sunday, the close-knit group was apparently in Los Angeles for some chill time. LeBron James went on Instagram to share some of those moments with a simple caption:

“My Hittahs.”

LeBron James' Instagram story on Sunday. [photo: James IG]

In the vehicle, the LA Laker superstar was driving were Sian Cotton, Willie McGee and Dru Joyce III. Behind them in another truck were Romeo Travis and Frankie Walker Sr., who were the backups.

Before they started the drive in what was likely downtown Los Angeles, LeBron James' friends had a game of Madden. The four-time MVP had fun getting his buddies hooked into the uber-popular football game.

The high school friends played Madden to get their competitive juices going. [photo: James IG]

James is a global basketball icon, but he also spent some time playing football in high school. The gridiron’s loss was hoops’ gain when the St. Mary-St. Vincent Star chose the former over the latter. Sian Cotton played defensive tackle for Ohio State after graduating from high school. It wasn’t surprising they were easily connected by playing Madden.

LeBron James has shared some of his biggest moments with his “Fab Five” friends

LeBron James, Sian Cotton, Dru Joyce III and Willie McGeen called themselves the “Fab Four” in high school. The addition of Romeo Travis naturally made it the “Fab Five,” not just in basketball but also in life. Since their time together at St. Mary-St. Vincent, they’ve remained close over the years.

In an interview with Slam magazine in 2016, James said that he usually shares some of his life’s biggest moments with them. The 20x NBA All-Star added that they were some of the first people to know when Bronny James was born in 2004.

A few days ago, LeBron James’ eldest son was drafted by the LA Lakers in the second round. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin had this to report right after the Lakers picked the former USC guard:

“I’m told that the James family and some of their closest friends and confidantes gathered for an intimate dinner in New York City today to await what was gonna happen. … LeBron James got very emotional considering the weight of the moment.”

It wouldn’t be a stretch to say the NBA superstar also shared that moment with the “Fab Five.” Whether they were in New York or somewhere, his closely-knit group must have been aware of what was going on.