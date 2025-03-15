"My hubby ran it up last night" : Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee showers praise on Warrior stars stellar 23-points display

Draymond Green's wife, Hazel Renee, showered praise on her husband after his stellar 23-point performance against the Sacramento Kings. On Thursday, the Warriors played the Kings in a regular-season game and secured a dominant 130-104 win.

Draymond Green carried his team to victory on Thursday night. He scored a team-high 23 points, collected four rebounds and four assists. Green's wife, Hazel Renee, shared a video on her Instagram story featuring the Chase Center's jumbotron.

The jumbotron was showing the four-time All-Star's stats for the night and Renee shared her thoughts in the caption of her upload.

"My hubby ran it up out there last night🫶🫶😘"

Hazel Renee praises her husband on her IG story. (Credits: @lovehazelrenee/Instagram)

Renee's husband is having a decent run with the Dubs this season. He is averaging 9.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. He has been a great asset in the defensive end for Steve Kerr's squad and more importantly Green has managed to stay off major troubles to avoid suspensions and be there for his team.

The Warriors have been on a great run in the latter half of the season. They are on a six-game winning streak with Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green leading the way. The Warriors have a 38-28 record and are holding the sixth seed in the Western Conference standings.

Draymond Green and his wife Hazel Renee share details of their new Ethiopian and Dominican restaurant

Hazel Renee and Draymond Green shared details of their new restaurant Meski. The Warriors star's wife shared a video on her Instagram handle where the four-time All-Star is seen revealing the vision behind his restaurant.

"It's gonna be great food, great vibes, a bar-forward restaurant but more importantly, bringing some Black culture back to San Francisco," Green said.

The four-time NBA champion revealed that his friend chef Guma Fassil gave him the idea for the restaurant and the two have been working on it for about a year and a half to make it a reality. Green revealed that the restaurant will feature a special cuisine of Ethiopian and Dominican food with some fusion dishes on the menu as well.

The Dubs star's restaurant focuses on delivering great food and service to its customers. Green and Fassil partnered up with chef Nelson German to open Meski at 1000 Larkin Street in Nob Hill on Mar. 7.

