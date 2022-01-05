"My job changes every night" - Russell Westbrook outlines the versatile nature of his game for the LA Lakers

Russell Westbrook was the biggest recruit of the NBA offseason for the LA Lakers. The 33-year-old guard is part of the Purple and Gold's Big 3 along with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Amidst all the firepower, Westbrook believes that his role has changed every game. The former MVP suggests this may have led to his slow start in Lakers threads.

With every passing game, however, Russell Westbrook looks to be improving. In the team's most recent game against the Sacramento Kings, Russ had 19 points and zero turnovers. This was the first time in 407 games that the 33-year-old didn't turn the ball over at least once. When asked if his teammates have adjusted to his style of play, Russell Westbrook replied:

"My job changes every night. Sometimes I'm in the dunker's spot a lot of the game, sometimes I've got the ball in my hands, sometimes I don't, sometimes I'm a screener, sometimes I'm cutting, I mean it's probably difficult for them to know how I am able to play in the past, you probably have to ask a lot of those guys that but for me personally it's kind of varying just based on I guess the game itself."

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN "If people don't watch the game and just look at the stat sheet...then you're not seeing the other things that impact winning." Russell Westbrook had 0 turnovers tonight and the #LakeShow as a team had only 5. "If people don't watch the game and just look at the stat sheet...then you're not seeing the other things that impact winning." Russell Westbrook had 0 turnovers tonight and the #LakeShow as a team had only 5. https://t.co/tF1kRswdg9

Russell Westbrook has faced a lot of criticism for his high volume of turnovers. He is averaging 4.8 turnovers per game, which is second in the league. In the Lakers' recent win against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Russ had nine turnovers. Against the Kings on Tuesday, though, the Purple and Gold had only five turnovers in the game, which was a season-best for them.

Speaking about how keeping the turnover count low has helped the team, Russell Westbrook said:

"It should help... We had a season-low five. I don't know if that's realistic, but it shows that if we put our mind to it, we can do it as a team."

Can Russell Westbrook continue to put in good performances for the LA Lakers?

Russell Westbrook is undoubtedly one of the best point guards in the NBA. He has an excellent work ethic and gives it his all every night. The 33-year-old is the only player in the current Lakers team to have featured in all of their 39 games so far.

Although Russ has had a poor start to his Laker career, there is no doubting the talent that he possesses. He is once again leading the league in triple-doubles.

After being criticized for turning the ball away too cheaply, he showed up by recording zero turnovers for the first time in five years.

The Lakers players and coaching staff clearly have a lot of belief in him, which is vital. Speaking of Russ and his fantastic performance in the win against the Kings, coach Frank Vogel said:

"Russ is really invested in this team. He's not always perfect but he really cares, he really wants to do the right thing and I was really proud of his bounce-back performance after having the high turnover night last game and coming on and having 0 turnovers tonight."

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN @LakersReporter "Russ is really invested in this team. He's not always perfect but he really cares. I was proud of his bounce-back performance." Frank Vogel shares his key takeaways from tonight's gritty win vs. the Kings. #LakeShow "Russ is really invested in this team. He's not always perfect but he really cares. I was proud of his bounce-back performance." Frank Vogel shares his key takeaways from tonight's gritty win vs. the Kings. #LakeShow @LakersReporter https://t.co/CHnwpNkJRP

The Lakers are now on a four-game win streak and are once again above the .500 mark. With all of their players slowly getting back to fitness, it looks like the Purple and Gold are finally ready to show what they're capable of.

Russell Westbrook will be hoping to continue his good performances when the Lakers take on the Hawks on Friday, January 7.

