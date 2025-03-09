"My love just keeps climbing" - Hazel Renee showers praise on Draymond Green for hitting major milestone with Warriors

Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee showered praise on her husband and his teammate, Steph Curry, for hitting major career milestones in their game against the Detroit Pistons.

Renee attended Saturday's game between the Pistons and Warriors and shared pictures of the Chase Center jumbotron on her Instagram Stories. In her first story, she posted an image of the jumbotron celebrating Green for becoming the player with the second-most assists in Warriors history. She accompanied her praise for her husband with a heartfelt caption.

"Last Night & A win!! My love just keeps climbing yall❤️"

Hazel Renee praises her husband and his temmate Steph Curry on her IG story. (Credits: @lovehazerenee/Instagram)

In the following story, Renee shared another picture of the jumbotron — this time highlighting Steph Curry's latest career achievement. Curry reached the 25,000 career point mark in the Warriors' 115-110 win over the Pistons. He delivered a stellar performance, scoring 32 points, collecting three rebounds and dishing out four assists.

Renee compliments the Dubs and shares a post game image of her husband with their daughter. (Credits: @lovehazelrenee/Instagram)

In her next story, Renee congratulated the Warriors for securing a home win after a road trip. She also shared a picture of Draymond Green carrying their daughter after the game. The four-time All-Star was in his Warriors gear and held the game ball as a memento.

Draymond Green shares an update on new restaurant venture with Hazel Renee

Draymond Green, the four-time NBA champion, is embarking on a new business venture. The Warriors star is set to launch a new restaurant called Meski," which will feature an Ethiopian and Dominican fusion theme.

On Feb. 12, the Draymond Green Show's Instagram account shared a video in partnership with Hazel Renee. In the clip, Green revealed details about his new restaurant.

"It's gonna be great food, great vibes, a bar-forward restaurant but more importantly, bringing some Black culture back to San Francisco," Green said in the video.

The Warriors star explained that a friend pitched him the idea for the restaurant about a year and a half ago. Since then, he has worked closely with his wife, his friend and other key members of the project to turn the vision into reality.

