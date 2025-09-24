  • home icon
"My love!!!! love you too much": Jordyn Woods melts over Karl-Anthony Towns' heartfelt birthday message

By Arian Kashyap
Modified Sep 24, 2025 11:00 GMT
New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns offered a heartfelt birthday message to his partner, Jordyn Woods, through Instagram on Tuesday. The thoughtful wish melted the reality television star as she lovingly thanked Towns.

Sharing a 14-slide post to commemorate her special day, Towns captioned it with a love-filled note.

"Another year more beautiful than the last ❤️ Happy Birthday mi corazón 🌹," he wrote.

Woods reverted to this special wish in the comments as the duo showcased their love for one another.

"My love!!!! 😍 Love you too much," Woods responded.
The post featured glimpses of the duo from their various off-court endeavors. In the first slide, the duo appeared at an art museum, while the next four images featured single images of Woods and a couple of pictures of them together.

Towns also posted pictures, capturing the lighter side of their relationship. The former Minnesota star included a shot of Woods asleep on the couch and a short clip of the pair making different poses in a photo booth. He further shared photos of them on the court, emphasizing Woods’ support for him both on and off the floor.

Since 2020, the duo has become one of the most recognized couples in the NBA, continually evolving together. Woods has been a steadfast supporter of Towns, attending several games courtside at Madison Square Garden during KAT's first year with the Knicks.

Jordyn Woods celebrates her birthday while highlighting her cross-country move alongside Karl-Anthony Towns

Jordyn Woods celebrated her 28th birthday on Tuesday and shared glimpses of her celebration on Instagram. The post featured multiple images of her birthday bash as she spent it among her loved ones, including her partner Karl-Anthony Towns.

Marking another trip around the sun, Woods shared a heartfelt message, reflecting on the major changes in her life this past year, including her cross-country move with KAT.

"KICKING OFF LIBRA SEASON!!! 27 was one of the craziest years of my life, I know I probably say that every year but truly. I lost some people dear to my heart, welcomed some into the world, officially launched my newest endeavor with @woodsbyjordyn," she wrote.
"Relocated my life across the country, and the list goes on but continued to be a BADDIE even when times got tough. Feeling so BLESSED!" Woods continued.

Born in Los Angeles, Woods made the cross-country trip in 2024 after KAT was traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves to the New York Knicks.

