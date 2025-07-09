"My main focus": Lakers' new $12M shooter vows to improve defensively, recalls being hunted by Luka Doncic

LA Lakers’ new forward Jake LaRavia recalled being hunted by Luka Doncic as he pointed towards his defensive improvement last season. LaRavia took a step forward in 2024-25, finally making more than 60+ appearances for the first time in his career. He played 66 games with the Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings.
His three-point shooting (42.3%) and stellar work on defense were valued by both organizations. Taken with the 19th pick of the 2022 draft, these are skills LaRavia has had to hone to survive in the NBA.
Speaking to reporters after signing a two-year, $12 million deal with LA, LaRavia said that he has been focusing on defense since entering the league.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
“I think defensively. I think that's been my main focus since I got to the NBA, because in my rookie year I was the guy who, playing against Luka even, he's the one calling me up, trying to get me switched on to him,” LaRavia said.
“I take pride in my defense now, especially, and taking the toughest matchup on or anything like that. I take pride in it.”
Jake LaRavia feels that Luka Doncic and LeBron James will help him improve further next season. LaRavia ended 2024-25 with averages of 6.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.
“I’ll fit right in”: Jake LaRavia explains his decision to sign with the LA Lakers
Being a tall 3 and D player, Jake LaRavia undoubtedly had many teams waiting to poach him in free agency, but he chose to sign with the Lakers. While speaking to the media on Tuesday, he also explained his decision to sign with LA, saying that the purple and gold felt like a good fit for him.
“I was trying to decide which team was the best fit, where I could see my role expanding, and seeing my potential as a player continue to grow. I think the development process is going to be great for me. I think as far as the way the team is set up, I’ll fit right in.”
Coming into his fourth season in the NBA, LaRavia has taken a step forward each year. Playing next to some of the league’s best players with the Lakers could see the 6-foot-7 forward take a bigger leap in 2025-26.
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.