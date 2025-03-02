"My man doing steroids" - Ex-Milwaukee Bucks guard reveals Bobby Portis' DM to him after being suspended over drug use

Despite a rough start, the Milwaukee Bucks have hoped to contend for a championship all season. However, their next stretch of games just got tougher, as Bobby Portis has been suspended for 25 games for taking a banned substance. Portis stated that it was accidental, unplanned and unknown to him until the news broke.

Ad

Portis' former teammate, Patrick Beverley, recently said he talked to Portis about the whole situation surrounding his suspension and that Portis was handling it like a professional. Beverley talked about their conversations on his podcast "The Pat Bev Pod," hosted by Beverley and Adam Ferrone:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"They think my man doing steroids, or he's doing cocaine... I texted Bobby... he was a pro. 'You good? I'm here if you need me bro, sh*t sound weak though, love gang' that's my text to him... 'I'm good brodie I haven't done anything wrong they just sticking to policy. Crazy times, love gang.'"

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

It's good to hear that Portis is in good spirits and isn't too hard on himself. The Milwaukee Bucks will need to find someone to fill his role down the stretch for their playoff push. The good news for the Bucks is that at least Portis will be back before the playoffs start.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo says, "Now it's go time" after a big win against the Denver Nuggets

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are preparing for a deep playoff run. However, their end to the regular season will be challenging after key player Bobby Portis was suspended 25 games on Feb. 20, 2025, for violating the NBA's drug use policy.

Ad

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks just secured a huge win against three-time MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night, winning 121-112. In his postgame interview, Antetokounmpo emphasized that the time is now for the Bucks to perfect their play before the playoffs.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"We played good basketball, we just have to keep on building habits because now it's go time"

Go time it is for Antetokounmpo, who had 28 points, 19 rebounds and 7 assists in the win. The Milwaukee Bucks will face off against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night at 8:30 PM EST, aiming to build on those habits mentioned by Giannis Antetokounmpo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback