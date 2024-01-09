"My mom didn’t raise me that way" - Dennis Schroder emphatically denies rejecting $84 million Lakers contract

Playing in his 12th NBA season, Dennis Schroder remains one of the best scoring guards in the league. Throughout his career, he has played for six different teams, including the LA Lakers. Interestingly, during the 2021 offseason, Schroder allegedly rejected the team's $84 million contract offer. However, he denied doing such a thing upon his former representative's advice, as per Yahoo! Sports' Jake Fischer.

At the time that he denied the LA Lakers' contract offer, Schroder bet on himself and entered the 2021 free agency. He then signed a one-year $5.9 million deal to join the Boston Celtics, where he played 49 games. He then finished the season playing for the Houston Rockets after getting moved by the Celtics in exchange for Daniel Theis.

Here's Schroder's full quote on the report.

"And I would have signed it," Schroder said. "I would never just leave money on the table. My mom didn't raise me that way."

Whether the Raptors guard signed the LA Lakers' offer or not, he seems to have found his footing with his current team. During the 2023 offseason, Dennis Schroder signed a two-year, $26 million contract with the Toronto Raptors.

The situation turned out for the better as he is posting some of the best shooting efficiency in his NBA career. This season, Dennis Schroder is averaging 14.6 points (44.8% shooting, including 34.8% from 3-point range) and 6.8 assists per game.

Dennis Schroder's former agent denies having a call on Lakers' contract

From the report, who is Dennis Schroder's former agent? According to a BasketNews article, he was originally the client of former German basketball player, Ademola Okulaja. LA Clippers center Daniel Theis was also a former client of his.

Interestingly, when the report of Schroder turning down the $84 million offer from the Lakers broke out, Okulaja quickly came into his defense online via X.

"Hi. I have no been Dennis agent for over 3 years," Okulaja tweeted. " I have nothing to do with that decision! I wish him all the best and much success!"

As it stands now, Schroder would argue differently, considering the route he took during the NBA 2021 offseason. Despite declining the Lakers' previous offer, he soon ended up playing in his second season with the former team after two brief stints with the Boston Celtics and the Houston Rockets.

Negotiating contracts in the NBA certainly has its own unique sets of hurdles, which usually pan out differently for each player. Be that as it may, Schroder is grateful for where he is now under a great contract and an excellent playing role in Toronto. As of now, the Raptors are 11th (15-21 record) in the Eastern Conference standings with a .417 winning percentage.