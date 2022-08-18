“My nephew will actually see them win a game” - Jalen Rose believes 3x All-Star will join the New York Knicks before the start of the season

Many consider the New York Knicks to be the landslide favorites to acquire Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, although plenty of teams are calling Utah. On ESPN's "Jalen & Jacoby," analyst Jalen Rose said:

“I believe this is going to get done before the season starts," Rose said. "My nephew will actually see them win a game.”

New York has a surplus of future draft picks and can arguably offer the best trade package compared to the rest of the reported competition. The Knicks have been desperate to add stars in recent years. Acquiring a talent like Mitchell would be a big step forward.

Will the New York Knicks acquire Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell?

Although the activity around the league has slowed down, one of the biggest remaining dominoes involves Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. After the Jazz organization traded away star big man Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, some wondered if Mitchell could be the next piece on the move.

Subsequently, it was reported that the Jazz would entertain offers for Mitchell, and the New York Knicks arose as one of the hottest contenders to acquire him. Observers have always thought that Mitchell, who grew up in the New York area, would eventually find his way to New York City at some point in his career.

Still just 25 years old, Mitchell has the ability to be a franchise star for the Knicks. After signing talented point guard Jalen Brunson in free agency, the addition of Mitchell would give the Knicks a strong 1-2 punch in their backcourt.

Story at theathletic.com/3513884/2022/0… After several weeks of no conversations, the Knicks and Jazz recently re-engaged in trade talks centered on Donovan Mitchell, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba Story at @TheAthletic After several weeks of no conversations, the Knicks and Jazz recently re-engaged in trade talks centered on Donovan Mitchell, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba. Story at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3513884/2022/0…

If the team is especially able to retain rising star RJ Barrett, the Knicks could well be on their way towards taking leaps forward in the Eastern Conference.

Last season, Mitchell averaged 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. He's been an All-Star in each of the past three seasons and has a signuture shoe line with Adidas.

Mitchell blossomed in his sophomore year at the University of Louisville. Riding that success, he was the 13th pick in the 2017 draft and made the 2017-18 All-Rookie team. He also won the 2018 Slam Dunk Contest.

Mitchell helped the Jazz to the playoffs in each of his five seasons.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein