"My Papa With The Easy Work": Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan reacts to Alijah Arenas jaw-dropping between the legs dunk

Alijah Arenas and the Chatsworth Chancellors took on the El Camino Royals on Wednesday. The son of Gilbert Arenas grabbed the limelight with his spectacular plays. Laura Govan, the former NBA star’s ex-girlfriend, promptly shared highlights of the high school star’s exploits.

The actress shared a story on Instagram and wrote:

“My Papa With The Easy Work”

Laura Govan, Alijah Arenas' mother, shares an Instagram story featuring her son's highlight dunk on Wednesday against the El Camino Royals. [photo: @lauramgovan/IG]

In a season full of highlights, the senior has compiled an impressive resume of highly entertaining plays. The clip against the Royals started with a steal before Arenas raced to the other end of the court for a rim-rattling behind-the-legs dunk. The shouts of excited fans exploded in the background following the slam.

Laura Govan has been putting the limelight on Alijah Arenas since the rising star turned high school. It wasn’t surprising she was back at it again following his SportsCenter-worthy dunk on Wednesday.

Gilbert Arenas’ former girlfriend, Laura Govan, reacts to Alijah Arenas’ selection to the McDonald’s All-American game

In late January, Alijah Arenas appeared on the Gilbert Arenas Show. The former Washington Wizards star and main host of the show announced the high school basketball star’s selection to the McDonald’s All American game. Alijah entered the podcast with gifts from the giant fast food brand. He gave something to each of the co-hosts before celebrating with his father.

Laura Govan reacted with a post on Instagram:

“I Can’t Tell YOU how Proud I Am Of YOU … @alijah0arenas NOT just for making the McDonald’s Games But your growth strength and resilience. I LoVe watching your Grind!!! Much More coming your way!! ❤️🍟🍔❤️ Let’s Go!”

The 2025 McDonald’s All-American game will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Apr. 1. Alijah continues to show why he deserves a spot in the event and why he is one of the best prospects of the 2025 class.

