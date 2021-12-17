"My personality is not like Kevin Garnett" - Jayson Tatum for not being a vocal leader for Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum has said that he is not a vocal leader for the Boston Celtics, unlike Kevin Garnett, because both of them have different personalities.

Tatum has been one of the star players for the Boston Celtics since they drafted him in 2017. Despite his stellar performances, the youngster has copped a lot of criticism for lacking visible leadership on the court. The 23-year-old has responded that he is not like Garnett, who was known to be a vocal and expressive player.

Despite not winning a championship yet, Jayson Tatum has had a stellar career in the NBA. His ability to go on scoring outbursts and help his team get victories has made him one of the best young talents in the league. However, Tatum's lack of leadership has always been held against him despite his brilliance as a player.

When asked how he felt about the criticism for not being a vocal leader, Jayson Tatum told Sage Steele that he regularly communicates with his teammates. Tatum said:

"They don't know me, and they don't know our environment ,or they didn't speak to any of the guys I play with, and it's always been baffling to me that, they are not in it, but they get to critique what you're doing and they don't know anything about it."

"It's like yeah, I'm not the most vocal, but I talk to my teammates all the time and the guys that I play with, the guys in the organization; they know, you gotta be yourself and me as much as I love him; my personality is not like Kevin Garnett and that doesn't work for me, and I got to be true to myself and do things in my own way for it to be genuine."

Can Jayson Tatum inspire the Boston Celtics to a deep run in the playoffs?

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have had a mixed campaign so far. They hold a 14-14 record on the season, and are languishing in tenth place in the East. Despite a slow start, Tatum has been amazing in the last few weeks. He is averaging 26.2 PPG and 8.6 RPG on 42.3% shooting from the field.

The youngster has been great to watch so far this season, so the team will hope that he continues firing as the season progresses. With Jaylen Brown having returned to the team, the Celtics now look all set for takeoff. The team has already played 28 game,s and is now well acquainted with the coaching methods of Ime Udoka.

They also have a veteran player like Al Horford, who has been amazing this season. The 35-year-old is averaging 12.2 PPG, 7.8 RPG and 1.5 blocks per game.

His presence in the paint remains a key factor for the Celtics. Moreover, the team also has an elite defender in Marcus Smart. His ability to lock up the best offensive players in the league is what makes a great defender. Smart has also improved a lot from the three-point line, which has immensely benefitted the team.

The Celtics have all the tools necessary to succeed in the playoffs. However, lack of experience has always been something that has led to the team's postseason disappointments.

This season, they have the perfect blend as all their players have been together for a long time. If things work well and the young guns in the team fire, the Boston Celtics have a chance to make a deep run in the playoffs in the 2021-22 season.

