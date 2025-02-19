"My pockets are going to feel it": Jimmy Butler finally speaks about unceremonious Miami exit

Before parting ways with the Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler was living in Florida, a state with no income taxes. While Butler still had to pay federal income taxes, the absence of a state income tax has saved him millions over the years. Now, not only is Butler living and playing in a state that has an income tax, but he's also living in California, the state with the highest income taxes in the US.

Because of that, the six-time All-Star joked with Kris Fade on his Kris Fade Show that his pockets would feel the impact of the change in state income taxes.

"I think my pockets are going to feel it from the taxes, the taxes were great in Miami."

For example, the $54.1 million Jimmy Butler is reportedly set to make next year as part of his two-year extension wouldn't have been taxed by the state of Florida, however, assuming Butler's in California's highest tax bracket at 13%, he will make around $47 million before paying federal taxes.

That amount is nearly on par with the $48.7 million Butler is earning before taxes this season.

Despite that, Butler went on to praise the Warriors organization, calling the franchise top-notch while expressing his excitement about playing with Steph Curry.

"You don't realize how great he is until you actually get on his team," - Jimmy Butler praises Draymond Green after joining Golden State Warriors

Throughout his NBA career, Jimmy Butler has built a reputation on his hard-nosed, gritty play. After playing big minutes under former Chicago Bulls head coach Tom Thibodeau to start his career, Butler's motor has proven to be one of the things that separates him from many of his peers.

Despite his in-game tenacity, his vocal leadership style left some fans skeptical of how he and Draymond Green, another vocal leader who has butted heads with teammates in the past, would coexist.

During his appearance on the Kris Fade Show, Butler praised Green as a teammate, saying that the two have gotten along great:

“Me and Draymond get along quite well. We play a lot of dominoes. He's the best. You don’t realize how great he is until you actually get on his team, and how smart, and how he’ll do anything to win. And I respect that the most out of anything. It’s all about winning all the time with that dude.”

Whether or not the two will be able to help bring Golden State their fifth title of the Steph Curry era remains to be seen.

As Green revealed on his podcast after Jimmy Butler's Golden State debut, following the trade, Steph Curry told his longtime teammate that he knows that the next few years are the team's final runs at the finals.

Coming out of the All-Star break, Golden State is tied for ninth in the Western Conference, 1.5 games behind the eighth-place Mavericks, and 1.5 games ahead of the 11th place Suns. Over Butler's four games with the team, they've posted a 3-1 record.

