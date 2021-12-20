“My only religion is to win games and win the championship” - Joe Tsai talks about allowing Kyrie Irving to return to the Brooklyn Nets on a part-time basis

Kyrie Irving is an incredible talent and it would have been abominable not to see him play at all this season. There have been several trade rumors surrounding the All-Star guard, but it is official that he will be suiting up for the Brooklyn Nets for the rest of the 2021-22 NBA season.

The news came as a shock to many, as the organization has previously stated that the only way Kyrie Irving was going to play for them this season was if he got the Covid-19 vaccine or the city of New York changed their covid mandate. They were not willing to have him play only road games, but with the way things have turned out, the franchise has reconsidered.

In a phone conversation with the New York Post, Nets owner Joe Tsai talked about the decision to let Kyrie Irving return even as he is still unvaccinated, stating that they are being practical and only want to win games.

“We’re trying to be practical. And I’ve always said I don’t want to make this a political issue. My only religion is to win games and win the championship. That’s where we are.”

Obviously, their actions could be misread as them choosing a side on whether to get vaccinated or not. But Tsai made it clear that it was nothing of the sort. He has his eyes set on a championship and believes Kyrie Irving will help them win one, which is the basis for his decision.

“So I think a lot of people that are either pro-vax or anti-vax people are mad at me for taking one stance or the other. But I have said from the very beginning I’m not taking this as a political thing. I’m doing this to help the Brooklyn Nets win a championship. That’s the thinking.”

Kyrie Irving will undoubtedly make the team better, as most of the heavy lifting has been left to Kevin Durant, with James Harden struggling for form. With Uncle Drew in the lineup, their attacking threat is amplified.

Will Kyrie Irving's return help the Nets in their championship race?

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets

When the Nets lost a member of their big 3, their chances of winning the championship dwindled significantly. KD and Harden could still have gotten the job done, but it would have been a tedious task.

Perhaps one factor that made the team reconsider was Joe Harris' ankle injury. The sharpshooter had to undergo surgery, and there is no timeline for his return. With Kyrie Irving in the fold, there will be a lot more scoring options on the floor.

Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving's return has been sort of anticlimactic, as he had to head straight into the NBA's health and safety protocols. Although the outbreak has also affected vaccinated players, Kyrie is more prone to contracting the virus and will be subjected to regular tests.

James Harden attributed his early struggles to confusion, saying that he was unsure if he was to shoot or pass now that Kyrie Irving is not in the lineup. If that was the real reason for his decline, perhaps now we would see The Beard playing a lot better.

It will be fun to see how the Nets perform with a healthy roster. Nonetheless, the thought of having those three superstars play together again already puts the Nets as the favorites to advance from the East.

